Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Polycab India shares slip over 5% before rebounding; here's what is happening

Polycab India shares slip over 5% before rebounding; here's what is happening

POLYCAB8,290.50(0.01%)

The stock was in focus amid developments in an insolvency-related case involving Asier Metals Pvt Ltd over an alleged operational debt of Rs 2.79 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Polycab India shares slip over 5% before rebounding; here's what is happeningPolycab informed the stock exchanges that the NCLAT has agreed to prepone the hearing in the matter.

Shares of Polycab India Ltd extended their decline for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, falling 5.40 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 7,842 on NSE. The stock subsequently rebounded and was last trading 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 8,310.50.

The stock was in focus amid developments in an insolvency-related case involving Asier Metals Pvt Ltd over an alleged operational debt of Rs 2.79 crore. Polycab informed the stock exchanges that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has agreed to prepone the hearing in the matter to October 15, 2026, from the earlier scheduled date of October 26, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"In continuation our earlier intimations dated October 07, 2026, October 08, 2026 and October 09, 2026, we wish to inform that the appeal in the matter of Asier Metals Private Limited vs. Polycab India Limited (Company), which was earlier listed before the Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Principal Bench, New Delhi, on October 26, 2026, was mentioned today, i.e. October 14, 2026 for an early hearing. The Hon'ble NCLAT has granted the request for early listing, and accordingly, the appeal is now scheduled to be heard on October 15, 2026," it stated.

The company had previously stated, "With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith the press release on the receipt of order dated October 09, 2026 from the Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Principal Bench, New Delhi staying and keeping in abeyance the order dated October 07, 2026 passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, regarding admission and initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in C.P.(IB)No.273/9/ AHM/2026, in the matter of Asier Metals Private Limited vs. Polycab India Limited (the Company), under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) against the Company in respect of an alleged operational debt of Rs 2.79 crore."

Advertisement

Explaining its position, Polycab said, "With reference to the ongoing proceedings, we are of the opinion that we have a strong case with good grounds on merits, including that of it being a commercial dispute of Rs 2.79 crore, to set aside the order of admission passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad (NCLT) and initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the Company. We have filed an Appeal before the Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi (NCLAT) and the Hon'ble NCLAT has stayed and kept in abeyance the order of admission in its entirety (NCLAT Order)."

The company added, "... the impugned order is stayed and be kept in abeyance till further orders. In view thereof, business and management operations continue as usual."

Advertisement

On the potential financial impact, a Polycab spokesperson stated, "We do not expect any adverse / material impact on financial or business operations arising from the said order. We continue to hold a zero-debt position with the cash / investment liquidity and our Balance Sheet continues to remain strong with net cash position in excess of Rs 4,000 crore and net-worth of Rs 11,682 crore as per the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2026. We remain focused on our business operations and are committed to conducting them with the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and governance."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more