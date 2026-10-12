Nifty may fall another 5%? Market expert flags key risks for Dalal Street

Indian equity markets could face further downside in the near term amid global uncertainties, elevated crude oil prices and sustained foreign investor selling, even as domestic indicators -- a strengthening rupee from its recent low levels and record mutual fund inflows -- offer some support.
Sameer Dalal, President of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers, told Business Today that Nifty could see another 5 per cent downside in the short term. The market expert flagged uncertainty over potential US tariff action linked to Russian oil, along with volatile crude oil prices and shipping costs, as key risks for the domestic market.