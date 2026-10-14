Prestige Estates shares rise 2% as Q2 pre-sales, collections beat Morgan Stanley estimates

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shares rose 2% on Wednesday morning after Morgan Stanley said the company's pre-sales and collections for the September quarter beat its estimates. The brokerage also highlighted a higher FY27 pre-sales target, supported by strong sales momentum and sustained demand across projects.
In its October 13 research note, Morgan Stanley said Prestige Estates reported pre-sales of Rs 7,200 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up 20% year-on-year and 10% sequentially. Collections rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 5,290 crore, driven by higher sustenance sales, particularly from the company's Golden Grove project in Hyderabad, which has a total gross development value (GDV) of Rs 9,500 crore. The brokerage noted that Rs 3,000 crore worth of sales had been recorded at the project in the first quarter.