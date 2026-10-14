Prestige Estates shares rise 2% as Q2 pre-sales, collections beat Morgan Stanley estimates

Prestige Estates Projects shares touched a high of Rs 1,503.50, up 1.5% from the previous close of Rs 1,481.30.

Morgan Stanley said Prestige Estates had raised its FY27 pre-sales target to Rs 36,000 crore, implying 20% year-on-year growth. However, achieving the target would require pre-sales of Rs 22,200 crore in the second half of the financial year, or approximately Rs 11,100 crore per quarter. The brokerage cautioned that this would not be easy, even with a second-half launch pipeline worth Rs 48,800 crore.

For the third quarter, Prestige Estates plans to launch Chambers 51 Worli, an office project with a GDV of Rs 7,700 crore, and a project in Kolshet, Thane, with a GDV of Rs 6,000 crore, according to Morgan Stanley's note.

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The brokerage retained its Overweight rating on the stock and a price target of Rs 2,050. It also highlighted the importance of a significant increase in investment property rental income, particularly in the second half of FY28 and FY29, as a factor supporting earnings and valuation.