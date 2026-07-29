'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' advance booking: Tom Holland's actioner sells 4 lakh tickets; may beat 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

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The film has also built strong momentum for its second day. Advance sales for Friday have already crossed 1.97 lakh tickets at national chains, generating over ₹10 crore gross, indicating that the opening weekend could be one of the biggest ever for a Hollywood title in the Indian market.

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Advance booking collection

The nationwide response has been equally impressive. According to trade trackers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed over ₹46.5 crore in advance bookings across India, with more than 3.5 lakh tickets booked for opening-day shows across over 4,000 theatres. English-language screenings continue to dominate sales, while the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions are also witnessing strong demand, particularly in metro cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

Chasing Hollywood history

With its current pace, the superhero film is projected to finish with over 5 lakh tickets sold at national chains, which would take it past Avengers: Infinity War (4.86 lakh tickets) and make it the third-highest Hollywood advance seller in India. Only Avengers: Endgame (10.25 lakh tickets) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (5.5 lakh tickets) would remain ahead if projections hold true.

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The unprecedented demand has been driven by fan anticipation surrounding Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film's promotional campaign, premium-format releases in IMAX and 4DX, and excitement over Mark Ruffalo's Hulk joining the story have further boosted ticket sales.