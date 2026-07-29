Google launches Gemini Spark in India with Agentic capabilities across apps: All details

Gemini Spark launches in India; What to expect

Gemini Spark, the 24/7 background AI agent, is rolling out in India to manage complex and time-consuming tasks on users’ behalf. Google, in a blog post, says that the agent operates quietly in the background, even when a laptop is closed or a phone is locked.

“Gemini Spark fundamentally shifts AI from a reactive assistant that answers your questions into an active partner that gets real work done for you, even while you’re sleeping,” the company mentions. Powering the tool is Gemini 3.6 Flash, which Google says is built to handle time-consuming digital chores under a user's supervision. Since it runs on Google's secure cloud infrastructure, it connects natively with Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, and Sheets without any setup.

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Google also shared examples of real-world use cases that included automatically adding flight and hotel booking details from confirmation emails, creating a trip itinerary spreadsheet, compiling wedding RSVPs from Gmail into a dietary-restrictions table, drafting a summary for caterers, and much more.

The company also highlighted that the agent comes with strict guardrails, and it operates under the user's direction. It will also check in first before taking high-stakes actions like spending money or sending emails.

Gemini Spark availability in India

The company said the feature is officially expanding to Google AI Pro subscribers in India over the coming weeks, and is available to both Pro and Ultra tiers.