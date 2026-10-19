RailTel shares rise 2% after bagging two orders worth over ₹186 crore

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd shares touched a high of ₹261, up around 2% from the previous close of ₹255.30. The stock opened at ₹259.50 and touched a low of ₹254.65 during the session.

RailTel secures IT infrastructure and cybersecurity order

In a separate announcement on October 16, RailTel said it had received a purchase order from Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd for an IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solution. The order is valued at ₹18.99 crore, including taxes, and is classified as a domestic, non-telecom order. The execution deadline is October 16, 2029.

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Together, the two orders cover different service areas, with the Railway Recruitment Board contract involving services across the pre-examination and post-examination stages of recruitment, while the Health Insurance TPA order concerns IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. RailTel disclosed that neither order involves an interest of the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity. Both filings also state that the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions.