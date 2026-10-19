RailTel shares rise 2% after bagging two orders worth over ₹186 crore

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd shares rose 2% on Monday morning after the company secured two orders worth a combined ₹186.51 crore. The orders, announced on October 16, comprise a Letter of Acceptance from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Secunderabad, for examination-related services and a separate purchase order from Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd for IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions.
The larger of the two orders is worth an estimated ₹167.52 crore, excluding taxes. According to the company's exchange filing, the Railway Recruitment Board order covers AM-RMS services for both the pre-examination and post-examination stages of recruitment conducted through various Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs). The order is domestic in nature and is scheduled to be executed by October 15, 2031.