Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
RailTel shares rise 2% after bagging two orders worth over ₹186 crore

RailTel shares rise 2% after bagging two orders worth over ₹186 crore

RAILTEL255.40(0.75%)

RailTel said it had received a purchase order from Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd for an IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solution.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 9:23 AM IST
RailTel shares rise 2% after bagging two orders worth over ₹186 croreRailTel Corporation of India Ltd shares touched a high of ₹261, up around 2% from the previous close of ₹255.30.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd shares rose 2% on Monday morning after the company secured two orders worth a combined ₹186.51 crore. The orders, announced on October 16, comprise a Letter of Acceptance from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Secunderabad, for examination-related services and a separate purchase order from Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd for IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions.

Advertisement

The larger of the two orders is worth an estimated ₹167.52 crore, excluding taxes. According to the company's exchange filing, the Railway Recruitment Board order covers AM-RMS services for both the pre-examination and post-examination stages of recruitment conducted through various Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs). The order is domestic in nature and is scheduled to be executed by October 15, 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd shares touched a high of ₹261, up around 2% from the previous close of ₹255.30. The stock opened at ₹259.50 and touched a low of ₹254.65 during the session.

RailTel secures IT infrastructure and cybersecurity order

In a separate announcement on October 16, RailTel said it had received a purchase order from Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd for an IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solution. The order is valued at ₹18.99 crore, including taxes, and is classified as a domestic, non-telecom order. The execution deadline is October 16, 2029.

Advertisement

Together, the two orders cover different service areas, with the Railway Recruitment Board contract involving services across the pre-examination and post-examination stages of recruitment, while the Health Insurance TPA order concerns IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. RailTel disclosed that neither order involves an interest of the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity. Both filings also state that the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 9:23 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more