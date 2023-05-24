Reliance Power, JP Power, Mahindra CIE shares see high volumes; 5 Adani stocks lead turnover chart

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, IRFC and Mahindra CIE were among stocks seeing high volumes on NSE in Wednesday’s trade. While the benchmark indices were flattish, eight out of top 10 stocks in volume terms were trading up to 7 per cent higher. On the other hand, there were five Adani group stocks among the top 10 in terms of turnover on the exchange, data showed.

Shares of Suzlon jumped 7.41 per cent to Rs 10.15 on NSE. The stock saw 11,05,43,148 shares changing hands within the first hour of Wednesday's trading, amounting to Rs 109.11 crore.

Reliance Power fell 2.32 per cent to Rs 12.65, as 5,10,22,047 shares changed hands, amounting to Rs 65.21 crore. IRFC advanced 1.80 per cent to Rs 33.95. Mahindra CIE logged a volume of 1,60,32,163 shares, amounting to Rs 728.21 crore. This stock was up 5.3 per cent at Rs 476.85.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures or JP Power (1,43,32,398 shares), Brightcom Group (1,42,09,040 shares), Vodafone Idea (1,17,67,092 shares) and Adani Power (1,17,62,621 shares) advanced up to 4 per cent.

Vikas Life was down 1.75 per cent at Rs 2.80. A total of 1,15,61,745 company shares changed hands in teh first hour of trading.

In value terms, Adani Enterprises (AEL) led the chart with Rs 2,228.76 crore turnover. The stock was down 1.43 per cent at Rs 2,596.10. Max Healthcare surged 4.45 per cent to Rs 554.50, recording a turnover of Rs 5,391.82 crore.

Dixon Technologies (Rs 485.14 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 413.05 crore), Adani Ports (Rs 395.86 crore), Adani Green Energy (Rs 357.33 crore) were among another stocks that reported high turnover on NSE. Dixon Technologies was up 6.36 per cent at Rs 3,483.85 following its March quarter results. HDFC Bank edged 0.48 epr cent lower at Rs 1,629.40. Adani Ports declined 1.01 per cent to Rs 726.60 after recent gains. Adani Green Energy was up 3.08 per cent at Rs 1,019.30 amif reports the company was in talks with global fund managers to raised Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.

