RIL-backed Alok Industries shares surge 12% ahead of earnings; analysts weigh in

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd, backed by Reliance Industries Ltd, climbed as much as 11.78 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a day high of Rs 23.24. Although the stock pared some of its early gains, it was still up 5.53 per cent at Rs 21.94. The upmove comes ahead of the company's June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings, which are expected to be announced soon.

The scrip saw heavy trading volume on BSE along with the price action, as around 1.98 crore shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 59.39 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 44.57 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,834.15 crore.

Alok Industries is showing bullish momentum, trading above key moving averages. Technical analysts suggest a trading range of Rs 20–25 in the near term, with strong support near Rs 20–20.75 and resistance around Rs 23–25. Fresh entries may not offer favorable risk-reward, but current holders can stay invested with appropriate stop losses.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Alok Industries has shown strong upward movement in recent months and is now trading above all key exponential moving averages (EMAs), including the 200-day SMA. The intermediate trend appears bullish, with the 200 DSMA near the Rs 20 mark acting as support. However, the Rs 24–25 zone may pose strong resistance. Investors should monitor these levels closely and proceed cautiously.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, pointed out that the stock is moving within a rising channel, indicating a clear uptrend. Higher buying volumes signal strong investor interest. The stock recently bounced from support around Rs 20.75, maintaining bullish momentum. However, as it nears the channel's upper band around Rs 23.50, fresh entries may carry poor risk-reward. Existing investors can hold with a trailing stop loss at Rs 21.75 and target Rs 23.50–24 in the near term.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said that support lies at Rs 20.5 and resistance at Rs 23. A breakout above Rs 23 could push the stock toward Rs 25. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade between Rs 20 and Rs 25.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). It has a negative price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.26 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of (-)0.59. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)1.55 with a return on equity (RoE) of 4.13. According to Trendlyne data, Alok Industries has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, RIL holds a 40.01 per cent stake in Alok Industries, whereas JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company owns 34.99 per cent.