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Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'The early Rockefellers made their wealth from being in certain businesses and remained personally very wealthy' 

Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'The early Rockefellers made their wealth from being in certain businesses and remained personally very wealthy' 

Tata believed that early-stage businesses succeed because of the drive and creativity of their creators. Ideas can pivot and change, but true passion and original thinking cannot be manufactured.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'The early Rockefellers made their wealth from being in certain businesses and remained personally very wealthy' Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group

"The early Rockefellers made their wealth from being in certain businesses and remained personally very wealthy,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata reminds us of the importance of passion and value.

Ratan Tata highlighted this contrast to explain how the Tata family philosophy differs from Western business dynasties by placing most of their wealth into charitable trusts rather than accumulating massive personal fortunes for their descendants.

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Who was Ratan Tata 

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

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When was this quote said by Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata said this on September 28, 2011, during a televised CNN International Interview with anchor Sara Sidner.

During the interview, the anchor remarked that the Tata family was often likened to the Rockefellers in America and asked if he would have been as successful had he not been born into that dynasty.

What does this quote mean? 

The core meaning of Ratan Tata’s quote is that unlike traditional industrial dynasties that amass vast personal fortunes across generations, the Tata family intentionally chose institutional philanthropy and nation-building over private wealth accumulation.

Ratan Tata used the example of the early Rockefellers to draw a sharp philosophical contrast between personal affluence and fiduciary stewardship. While industrial tycoons like John D. Rockefeller translated their business monopolies into enormous private generational fortunes, the Tatas structured their conglomerate so that private ownership was transferred into public charitable trusts.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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