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SAIL, HZL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, Nalco, Hindalco shares jump up to 3%; top stock pick

SAIL, HZL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, Nalco, Hindalco shares jump up to 3%; top stock pick

HINDZINC543.50(2.21%)

SAIL advanced 3.35 per cent to Rs 177.25. Jindal Steel rose 2.38 per cent to Rs 1,039.95. JSW Steel Ltd added 0.71 per cent to Rs 1177.25, while Tata Steel Ltd was quoting 0.55 per cent higher at Rs 174.55.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 11:15 AM IST
SAIL, HZL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, Nalco, Hindalco shares jump up to 3%; top stock pickHindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) advanced 2.31 per cent to Rs 555.55. Nalco added 0.6 per cent to Rs 317.05.

Metals & mining stocks climbed up to 3 per cent in Monday's trade, led by steel stocks, with the BSE Metal index rising 1.09 per cent amid a range-bound dollar index. Steel stocks rose after the steel ministry came out with draft steel policy that called for measures to shield mills against unfair trade practices, including early detection of abnormal import trends and timely implementation of anti-dumping, countervailing and safeguard duties.

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Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) advanced 3.35 per cent to Rs 177.25. Jindal Steel rose 2.38 per cent to Rs 1,039.95. JSW Steel Ltd added 0.71 per cent to Rs 1177.25, while Tata Steel Ltd was quoting 0.55 per cent higher at Rs 174.55.

At least two foreign brokerages BofA Securities and Jefferies have JSW Steel Ltd as their top pick from the metals & mining sector.

Going ahead, said BofA Securities, Q2 India Ebitda per ton for domestic steel producers may decline sequentially, led by lower realisations, mainly from seasonally weaker long steel prices, and  higher coking coal costs. Volume growth should stay healthy at 4-11 per cent YoY, which should partly offset the margin pressure, it said.

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"India Ebitda per ton for JSW Steel and Tata Steel is likely to contract by Rs 1,500-1,800 per ton. We expect a sharper decline at SAIL, given its higher long steel exposure," BofA Securities said as it picked JSW Steel as it top pick, given it is well positioned to benefit from India's robust long-term steel consumption growth," BofA Securities said.

Among other stocks, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) advanced 2.31 per cent to Rs 555.55. Nalco added 0.6 er cent to Rs 317.05. Hindalco and NMDC traded flat.

"We expect Sep-Q Ebitda to rise 5-9 per cent QoQ for Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless and JSW Steel, with volume growth more than offsetting margin contraction. We also expect Hindustan Zinc's Ebitda to grow 7 per cent QoQ on higher zinc prices but see Hindalco's consolidated Ebitda falling 17 per cent QoQ primarily on weaker aluminum prices," Jefferies said.

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Jefferies likes Welspun Corp, which it said is well-positioned to benefit from a multi-year upcycle in oil & gas infrastructure spending in US and Middle East, supported by local manufacturing in both regions.

"We also remain constructive on JSW Steel, with India HRC spot prices currently 9% above the Sep-Q average and further upside possible if Asian steel spreads mean revert, supporting a stronger earnings outlook," it said.

Meanwhile, per the draft steel policy, consumption of finished steel is expected to jump to 505 million tons by 2047 from 164 million tons in FY26, crude steel-making capacity is seen expanding to 604 millio tons per year from 220 million tons. The annual consumption for iron is pegged at ​772 million ​tons.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 11:14 AM IST
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