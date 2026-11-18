A source told the publication, “The team thought they were headed to Panvel to discuss the promotional strategy. They were surprised by the gesture. Salman wanted to thank everyone who contributed to Maatrubhumi.”

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The actor personally handed out the watches, which were sourced from Kapoor Watch Company. The gesture was described as an appreciation for the effort put into the project, including the delays it faced during production.

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The gifts were reportedly selected with attention to the recipients. Male cast and crew members received watches from Longines and TAG Heuer, while women on the team were gifted Rado timepieces. According to the publication, each watch was worth ₹2 lakh to ₹6 lakh.

Salman described the watches as a token of appreciation for the hard work that went into Maatrubhumi. The event was reportedly attended by members of the film’s cast and crew, including actor Chitrangda Singh.

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About Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation.

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The film revolves around the soldiers, their families, their sacrifices and the human cost of war. It was initially announced as the Battle of Galwan, but the makers changed the title to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on March 16, 2026.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Its trailer was launched on 10th November shortly before the Panvel gathering.