Sensex zooms 1,000 points, Nifty crosses 16,900; Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Sensex zoomed over 1,000 points in trade today, staging a strong recovery from the crash in the previous session. While Sensex rallied 1,005 points to 56,827, Nifty added 299 points to 16,913.

Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.19 per cent.

PowerGrid was the sole Sensex loser falling 1.17 per cent to Rs 207.36.

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 257.44 lakh crore today.

BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 476 points and 566 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking, consumer durables,IT and metal stocks led the gains. BSE bankex rose 633 points to 39,823 and BSE consumer durables index gained 1,009 points to 42,443.

BSE IT index climbed 812 points to 36,143 and BSE metal index gained 746 points to 19,212.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green.

The market breadth was positive with 2,445 shares trading higher against 730 stocks in the red. 109 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,565 crore on December 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,764 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

On Monday, Indian equity market tumbled as rising Omicron cases posed a threat to the global economic recovery.

Sensex slumped 1189 points to end at 55,822 and Nifty fell 371 points to 16,613. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.21 per cent.

Asian markets rebound

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 2.1% to 28,517.59 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.2% to 23,024.78. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,975.03, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.9% to 3,626.48. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.9% to 7,355.

In the US, S&P 500 ended 1.1% lower to 4,568.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%, to 34,932.16. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%, to 14,980.94.