“The board and independent directors must move beyond approval formalities,” InGovern said, adding that an independent transaction evaluation panel be formed and details related to the valuation and funding assumptions be published.

All conflicted parties should be excluded from decision-making, Bloomberg quoted InGovern as saying.

On Wednesday, TV Narendran, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Steel Ltd, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said the general feedback on APL Apollo is that minority shareholders feel they have not got a good deal, partly because of the debt that APL Apollo will carry on its balance sheet.

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"So we are hearing that and we'll look at how is it that we could do something which can address the concerns of the minority shareholders of APL Apollo and, at the same time, take care of the shareholders of Tata Steel as well. We are listening to it and we are trying to figure out what is it that we can do, which helps address some of these concerns without compromising on the strategic decision," Narendran said.