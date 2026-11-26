InGovern Research Services, a proxy firm, has called for the market regulator SEBI and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ’ s audit committee to conduct a close, “substance-over-form” scrutiny of Tata Steel’s deal to buy a stake in APL Apollo. While noting that the transaction has strategic merit, InGovern said its current structure gives rise to serious governance and minority-shareholder concerns.
Along with market regulator SEBI, APL Apollo’s audit panel and its independent directors should review the deal to look at real economic interests beyond the contract, Bloomberg reported InGovern as saying. The proxy firm said minority shareholders should seek detailed disclosures, an independent fairness opinion, shareholder approval for all related-party elements, and a clear funding plan before supporting the transaction.