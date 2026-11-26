“We urge PM Modi to impose a 25% retaliatory tariff on the US,” Goyal said in a video statement on Thursday.

The proposed US tariff structure envisages duties of up to 25% on Indian goods, with the rate potentially reduced to 17% if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington addressing findings of its investigation into manufacturing capacity and production. Certain products have been exempted.

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Goyal said sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, electronics, seafood, gems and jewellery, leather, metals and auto components could be affected. Higher duties could make Indian products more expensive for American buyers, prompting them to shift orders to competing countries.

“We believe that the import of India's goods worth $48 billion can be affected by this. And there can be a crisis of about 5 lakh jobs,” he said.

He also raised concerns over consignments already dispatched to the US and orders placed with Indian exporters, asking how these would be treated if the proposed tariffs take effect.

Goyal argued that reciprocal duties would put pressure on American traders and businesses as well. The US exports food products, beverages, minerals and pulses to India, among other goods.

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“If India will impose a 25% tariff on the goods of the US, then definitely the goods of the US will be expensive in India. So the traders there will also put pressure on the US government,” he said.

The CTI has urged Washington to withdraw the proposed measures, warning that Indian exporters risk losing orders and market share if their products become less competitive.

The US Trade Representative has invited public comments on the proposed measures until January 5, 2027, with hearings scheduled to begin on January 25.

