In that backdrop, the Tata Sons board has already started work towards a potential listing. According to a report on November 25, the agenda for the board meeting has been amended to include a plan to list in six months.

DON'T MISS | Tata Trusts to move Bombay High Court over Chandra's reappointment, seek ₹65 crore in damages: Report

Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, remains against the listing and has in the past proposed a restructuring plan that would keep Tata Sons private. In a proposal in September 2026, Tata Trusts, which hold close to 66% of the equity in Tata Sons, had proposed merging two companies - Tata Consulting Engineers and Tata Electronics Systems Solutions into Tata Sons.

Advertisement

The idea behind the proposal was that this move could turn Tata Sons from a predominantly investment company to an operational one, and therefore may not be mandated to list.

Tata Sons had earlier applied to deregister itself as a core investment company (CIC). But after long deliberation, that application was rejected by the RBI in September 2026.

Interestingly, the Reserve Bank had in the past allowed CICs to deregister. In 2026 alone, around 12 such companies have been deregistered.

MUST READ | Tata Sons listing: Shapoor Mistry wrote to the govt; RBI, Tata representatives held 16 meetings, says report

For instance, the registration of PCR Investments as a CIC was cancelled on September 11, 2026, as the RBI deemed that the Chennai-based company had met the criteria prescribed for being classified as unregistered CIC that does not require registration under Section 45IA of the RBI Act.

Advertisement

The CIC registrations very similarly cancelled for New Delhi-based Anagram Industries in August. There have been several such cancellations of registrations of CICs over the last several years.

Backers of a listing say that a going public will bring in transparency into Tata Sons operations.

In a recent opinion piece in a business daily, corporate lawyer Nitin Potdar argued that the regulator's own rules showed that transparency needs no listing.

Under the RBI Act it could demand any capital, borrowing or investment statement, he noted.

According to RBI regulations, all NBFCs classified as upper layer have to mandatorily list on stock exchanges. That threshold for upper layer NBFCs has been set at Rs 1 lakh crore and above in asset size. Tata Sons, which has significantly more assets, is the only unlisted entity remaining in the list.

As such, Potdar pointed that in any case upper layer NBFCs that are owned and controlled by the government are exempted from listing. If listing were essential to safety, the RBI would apply it to all, but it does not, be argued.

However, there are also sides that back a public listing. Its biggest proponent is the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group.

Advertisement

The public listing of Tata Sons is not merely a financial or regulatory matter, but a social and moral imperative, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, chairman of the SP Group, has often said.

"It is about strengthening transparency and public accountability in one of India’s most consequential business institutions, while preserving and advancing the extraordinary philanthropic purpose that lies at the heart of the Tata legacy," according to him.

The SP Group holds a little over 18% stake in Tata Sons and sees a listing as an opportunity to pare its stake and raise much needed funds to reduce its debt.

But a listing alone may not the be way to freeing up funds for the SP Group. In the Tata board meeting in September, Noel Tata tabled a proposal to sell a portion of the Tata Sons shares held by Sterling Investments Corporation Private Limited and Cyrus Investments Private Limited. The proposed transaction would generate gross proceeds of at least Rs 25,000 crore for the SP Group, based on the minimum valuation determined under Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962.

Tata Sons could also reportedly weigh options to give SP Group liquidity, including a Tata entity buying a part of the stake or doing a buyback.

Advertisement

Speaking recently at an event, Noel Tata had warned that a listing of Tata Sons could change Tata Sons' decades long business philosophy. A day may come when there are 30,000-40,000 shareholders, and profits could become important than philanthropy, he had stated at the event.

Meanwhile, ahead of any potential listing, the articles of association will have to be amended, and Tata Sons will have to convert from a private to a public company. With both sides digging their heals, how things pan out in the board meeting next week will be closely eyed.