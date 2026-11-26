JPM's India economist team is now forecasting a steeper and longer rate hike cycle with expectations of 25 bps hikes by RBI in each of the next three meetings in December, February 2027 and April 2027, with a non-trivial risk of a 50 bps hike in December, if inflationary risks rise further between now and then (India's inflation.

This takes JPM's cumulative rate hike expectations to 100 bps in the current cycle against 50 bps that we it factored in its forecasts as of now.

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JPMorgan said both large private and PSU banks should be the key beneficiaries of a longer rate hike cycle with a positive flow through for NIMs as the variable priced loan portion (76-94 per cent) re-prices much faster against the liabilities (primarily deposits).

"We continue to prefer large private banks (ICICI Bank preferred pick, KMB, Axis have higher variable priced loan portfolio) where we expect the NII growth to accelerate to 18.5 per cent YoY in FY27 vs 8.5 per cent YoY in FY26. While mid-tier PSUs (BOB, PNB) are the best positioned for this with among the highest earnings sensitivity, further upside might be constrained with FY28 P/BV valuations already at 0.8x/0.9x post the strong stock price performance," JPMorgan said.

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NIMs for mid-tier banks with a higher share of fixed rate books are likely to face downward pressure, JPMorgan said adding that NIMs for diversified NBFCs/vehicle financiers are likely to be challenged by higher funding costs with limited offset from yields as a significant portion of the loan book is at fixed rates.

"While the housing loan portfolio should allow for an immediate pass through, we see rising risk of NIM contraction on an overall basis. Tata Capital confirmed that 66 per cent of the loan portfolio is variable priced with positive NIM impact from higher rates; HFCs should be a key beneficiaries of rate hikes, led by LICHF; insurers are expected to see an improvement in earnings," JPM said.