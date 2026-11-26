The fall in the two AI theme stocks has left investors concerned amid a broader global technology and AI-infrastructure sell-off and heavy profit-booking in the sector.

Sterlite Technologies

Sachin Gupta, VP - Technical Research at Choice Broking said, "The stock has now entered a corrective phase, with signs of weakness emerging on the weekly chart. The stock is currently trading below its 20-Week EMA and has also slipped below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of Rs 567.50, indicating sustained selling pressure.

The immediate support is placed around Rs 532, where the 50-Week EMA is positioned. This level will be crucial in determining the stock's next move. A decisive breakdown below this support could trigger further downside towards Rs 453, which coincides with the 61.8% (Golden Ratio) Fibonacci retracement level. Overall, the technical outlook remains cautious. The stock needs to reclaim and sustain above the Rs 590 level to show initial signs of recovery and a potential improvement in its technical structure."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 500, while resistance stands at Rs 620. A decisive breakout above Rs 620 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 640. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 500-Rs 640 range."

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical view is bearish as the stock trades below the 20, 50, and 100 EMAs while testing support near the 200-EMA (572.59). RSI stands at 27.44, reflecting weak momentum in oversold territory. Price action shows a steep pullback from highs with a sharp drop today. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting a decisive breakout above Rs 600."

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HFCL

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 160, while resistance stands at Rs 185. A decisive breakout above Rs 185 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 190. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 160–185 range.

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "The technical view is bearish as the stock trades below the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs. RSI stands at 28.62, reflecting weak momentum in oversold territory. Price action shows a steep pullback from recent highs, slipping below the 180.38 support toward the lower support zone. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting a decisive breakout above Rs 199.19."

Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "HFCL is trading around Rs 170 after undergoing a sharp corrective pullback of nearly 40% from its recent swing high of Rs 282.25 on the weekly chart. Following a vertical rally earlier in the year, the stock breached its short-term 20-week EMA (Rs 208.28) and is currently testing a critical structural demand zone aligned with its rising 50-week EMA near Rs 172.63. Holding the Rs 168– Rs 172 support cluster on a weekly closing basis is vital for base formation; a decisive break down below Rs 168 could extend the correction toward the 100-week EMA near Rs 140–Rs 141. On the upside, immediate resistance sits at Rs 190–Rs 195, followed by the 20-week EMA hurdle around Rs 208. A sustained rebound above Rs 208 is required to revive bullish momentum toward higher price targets of Rs 230–Rs 245."