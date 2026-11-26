What has the Tata Trusts challenged?

Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata, holds roughly 66% of Tata Sons and has challenged the board resolution passed on September 17 this year. On September 17, Tata Sons board decided to reappoint N Chandrasekaran for another five-year term from February 21, 2027. In its September 20 statement, the Trusts said that the resolution wasn't validly passed and had "no legal effect".

Tata Trusts challenge Chandrasekaran's reappointment over voting rights

Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan, however, opposed the resolution. The development comes a day after both trusts sought their trustees' approval to institute suits alleging that the Tata Sons' board's decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran was invalid because it didn't receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Tata Sons listing: Shapoor Mistry wrote to the govt; RBI, Tata representatives held 16 meetings, says report

Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan differ over Chandra's appointment

They also came after disagreement over Chandra's appointment under Article 104B, between Noel Tata and Srinivasan. While Noel voted against the resolution, Srinivasan supported it. Harish Manwani, who chaired the board meeting, treated both the directors as equally divided and exercised a casting vote in favour of Chandra's reappointment.

“The Trust apprehends that, if the two Trust Directors vote differently, the Board may purport to pass resolutions in the same manner, in contravention of Article 121. Hence, it is necessary to protect the interests of the Trust by approaching the Hon’ble Bombay High Court for judicial redressal of the Trusts’/Trustees’ grievances on an urgent basis,” the SDTT circular accessed by The Economic Times read.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Showdown ahead of November 26 meet: Chandrasekaran backs Tata Sons IPO, Noel Tata flags conflict

November 30 Tata Sons board meeting under cloud of uncertainty

This has cast a shroud of uncertainty over the next Tata Sons board meet, slated for November 30. The trusts are apprehensive that resolutions could again be passed by a casting vote if the two trust-appointed directors differ.

Due to this, the immediate relief being sought is to ensure that the chairman is prevented from exercising his casting vote in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors.

SDTT and RDTT are among the seven trusts that make up Tata Trusts under the Tata Sons' AoA. These two trusts jointly exercise certain rights on behalf of the trusts, including appointment of the two directors under Article 104B.

Tata Trusts seek ₹65 crore damages, name six directors in proposed suit

The trusts approved resolutions to initiate legal proceedings against Tata Sons and 6 of its directors. Those named as defendants in the proposed proceedings are Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran, executive director and chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal, independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George, and directors Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata.

Advertisement

Tata Sons, however, maintains that the resolution was passed validly. The SDTT has sought ₹50 crore in damages whereas the RDTT proposed ₹15 crore, both with an interest of 18% annually from the date of filing until payment. The trusts have sought declarations stating that the September 17 resolution was ultra vires the AoA and invalid, illegal, null and void.