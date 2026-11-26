Wipro climbed 4.58 per cent to Rs 197.35 apiece. It was followed by Infosys, which gained 2.78 per cent to Rs 1,160.35. HCL Technologies advanced 2.49 per cent to Rs 1,412.70, while LTTS gained 1.78 per cent to Rs 4,252. TCS, LTM, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Tata Technologies, KPIT Technologies and Persistent Systems also moved higher.

Coforge fell 4.23 per cent to Rs 1,969.

"After the 12-23 per cent rally in IT stocks since September, we see limited scope for PE rerating, as large IT stocks are pricing in mere 2ppt slower growth over FY26-36 vs FY16-26, except for Infosys, where the stock is pricing in 4.8ppt slower vs its history. Among midcaps, Sagility offers both earnings growth and rerating potential, as the stock is pricing in 6 per cent organic CC growth over FY26-36 vs its 14 per cent growth in 1HFY27," Jefferies said.

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The global investment bank said every 1 per cent appreciation in the rupee could result in earnings per share (EPS) cuts of 2-4 per cent for large IT firms, compared with 3.5-5 per cent for midcap IT companies. Jefferies said TCS and Infosys were better placed.

"Post the recent rally, we see rerating potential only for Infosys and Sagility. We maintain our selective stance," it said.

Bernstein has initiated coverage of India's AI and business services sector with a positive view, covering seven stocks with three Outperforms, two Market-Performs and two Underperforms.

The brokerage said Coforge was its top pick, followed by HCL Technologies and Persistent Systems.

"Our core thesis is that the industry will not just survive AI disruption, but emerge from it with a fundamentally different operating model and a new hierarchy of winners and laggards," it said.

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Kotak Institutional Equities said demand opportunities are strong for IT firms that can help with both reducing ‘run’ costs and cater to ‘change’ and ‘protect’ (cyber) initiatives. This requires a combination of technical (cloud, data, SaaS, AI, cyber), domain and execution skills, it said.

Technical and execution skills take priority given a certain base level of domain expertise, in our view. Luck is also involved, Kotak said addinfg that insourcing, cost savings and vendor consolidation initiatives in large accounts can cause headwinds to growth.

"Among mid-tier firms, YoY growth in BFSI (BFS in the case of Mphasis and Coforge) is the highest for Coforge (Exhibit 2) in the Sep-26 quarter, but it includes inorganic contribution as well. Excluding Coforge, growth is highest for Persistent, followed by Mphasis. Revenue growth is moderate for Hexaware and muted for LTM. We believe that Persistent is well positioned to lead growth among mid-tier in BFS, given its strong technical and execution pedigree," Kotak said.