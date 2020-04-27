Share Market Update: Sensex ends 415 points higher, Nifty at 9,282; IndusInd Bank top gainer ahead of Q4 results

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed bullish on Monday, led by strong global cues amid heavy buying in IT and financial stocks. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex closed 415 points or 1.33% higher at 31,743 and NSE 50-share index Nifty ended 127 points or 1.4% higher at 9,282. Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top gainer in the Sensex pack.

Markets globally were trading in the positive on Monday, ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, while Bank of Japan has begun the policy meeting today.

3.45 PM: Closing bell

3.30 PM: Pfizer share price gains 5%

Pfizer share price gained over 5% intraday on Monday to Rs 4,623, after the company declared a special dividend of Rs 320 per share.

3.20 Gulf Oil Lubricants share price up 4.4%

Gulf Oil Lubricants share price rose 4.41% intraday after the company announced that it has resumed partial operations at plant located in Silvassa

3.10 PM: Brent crude futures trade lower

Brent crude futures, the international oil benchmark fell 5% to USD 20.35 per barrel, after opening 1.9% lower at 24.34 per barrel on Monday. Oil prices saw selling pressure today after Friday's climb. Oil prices gained on Friday as oil producers cut number of rigs in U.S. and Canada.

3.00 PM: MCX Gold price marginally lower today

Gold price gave up some gains as investors cashed out but concerns remained regarding economy and measures taken by global central banks. Gold prices on MCX, both May and June futures were trading marginally lower at 46,673 and 46,261 respectively.

2.50 PM: Yes Bank share price rises 4%

Yes Bank share price climbed 4% higher intraday after the lender announced that it plans to post FY 20 result on 6 May, 2020.

2.40 PM: Global market cues

Asian markets are trading positive led by Nikkei as BoJ starts policy meeting today and as Fanuc gained post strong earnings numbers.

U.S. markets closed positively on Friday supported by gains in technology shares and stability in oil price. Doubt still remains as to the stability of oil prices.

European markets also opened in green by Monday's afternoon sesion here, with FTSE rising 1.3%, DAX gaining 1.5% and CAC up at 2%.

2.30 PM: Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said, "The coming week is an eventful one and participants will be first eyeing the earnings announcements from Ambuja Cement, HDFC Life and Indusind Bank on April 27. Besides, other prominent names like Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra will declare their numbers in the following sessions. We may see volatile swings on the derivatives front due to the scheduled F&O expiry of April month contracts. Amid all, the news related to coronavirus will remain in focus."

He further added, "At the top of it, there's no relief from the COVID-19 front as the numbers are not showing any signs of slowing down yet and that could result in further extension of the lockdown. In such a scenario, we doubt the recent rebound can extend further and Nifty would find it difficult to hold above 9,400. On the other hand, a decisive fall below 9,000 in the index would trigger fresh fall and we feel banking could lead that decline."

2.20 PM: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals share price gains almost 5%

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals share price opened with a gain of 3.13% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 152.7, rising 4.98% on BSE after the company siad it received approval to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets to fight COVID 19.

2.10 PM: European markets open in green

2.00 PM: Bank of Baroda share price rises 3.07%

Bank of Baroda share price rose 3.7% to the day's high of Rs 47.80 after the lender said its board has approved raising of additional capital fund up to Rs 13,500 crore, comprising of Rs 9,000 crore by way of common equity capital by various modes including QIP in suitable stages and Rs 4,500 crore by way of Additional Tier I / Tier II capital instruments.

1.50 PM: Manappuram Finance share price surges 9.99%

Manappuram Finance share price opened with a gain of 2.71% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 117.8, rising 9.99% on BSE after the company said its board plans to consider private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on April 27, 2020.

1.40 PM: Natco Pharma share price

Natco Pharma share price opened with a gain of 5.71% and later rose 6.1% to an intraday high of Rs 662.45 on BSE.

This comes after the pharma company has announced successful closure of inspection with an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pre-approval inspection conducted at its drug formulations facility in Kothur village, Telangana, India, during the period from 2nd March to 6th March, 2020.

Natco Pharma is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages.

1.30 PM: Mahindra Logistics share price surges 4.83%

Mahindra Logistics share price surged 4.83% intraday to Rs 273.30 on BSE after the company siad its board plans to consider borrowing proposal on May 2, 2020.

1.20 PM: Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' share price surges 4.8%

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' share price surged 4.8% intraday to Rs 18.35 on BSE after the company informed the exchanges that it has received approval for hand sanitizers production.

1.10 PM: Future Lifestyle Fashions share price climbs 5%

Future Lifestyle Fashions share price opened with a gain of 5% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 163.9 on BSE.

This comes after the company said that rating firm CRISIL has revised rating for its long term bank facilities rating to CRISIL A+/Stable from CRISIL AA-/Negative, short term bank facilities to CRISIL A1 from CRISIL A1+, non-convertible debentures rating to CRISIL A+/Stable from CRISIL AA-/Negative and commercial papers rating to CRISIL A1 from CRISIL A1+.

Although, the stock erased early gains and fell 5% lower to an intraday low of Rs 148.3.

1.00 PM: Bank of Baroda share price rises 3.07%

12.50 PM: Technical outlook for Nifty

The overall trading range has shrunk drastically in the last week, which is a sign of consolidation, said Sameet Chavan Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking. He added,"We are likely to see a breakout happening soon (probably in 2-3 sessions) from the consolidation."

On support and resistance levels for Nifty, he further added," As of now, we are hoping for the breakout to happen in upward direction (above 9400), which would then propel the rally towards 9500-9700 levels. 9400 on the higher side and 8900 on the lower side are the levels to watch out for."

12.40 PM: Maruti share price top gainer on plant reopening rumors

Maruti share price opened with a gain of 2.47% and later rose 3.55% to an intraday high of Rs 5224.65 on BSE after media reports suggested that the company recived permission to operate Gurgaon facility after restating production in Manesar-based manufacturing facility during the lockdown period.

The company has reportedly received permission for approximately 150 workers to operate on a single shift. Where Maruti's Manesar plant falls outside municipal corporation, Gurgaon facility falls within city limits.

12.30 PM: Goa Carbon share price slips 5%

Goa Carbon share price touched an intraday low of Rs 208.8, falling 4.98% on BSE after the company announced its March production figures. As per the filing, Goa Carbon's March production stood at 6,011 million tonnes amoounting to Rs 98,101,732.

12.20 PM: Gainers/losers

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top gainer in the Sensex pack.

Cipla, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti were trading as top performers on Nifty.

Power Grid and NTPC were the only losers on both Sensex and Nifty today.

12.10 PM: JB Chemicals share price up 2.7% after getting USFDA approval

JB Chemicals share price rose 2.72% to the intraday high of Rs 567.7 on BSE after the company said it recieved USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Extended Release Tablets USP 100 mg, 200 mg and 400 mg.

12.00 PM: BEML share price rises over 7%

BEML share price opened with a gain of 3.83% and later rose 7.2% to the day's high of Rs 621.5 on BSE today after the company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 398 crore from Coal India Limited (CIL), for supply of 7 Nos of 150-T Dumpers and 8 Nos of 190-T Dumpers under trial cum sale along with 8 years spare parts contract.

11.50 AM: JK Paper share price surges 14%

JK Paper share price opened with a gain of 14.07% and rose 14.4% to an intraday high of Rs 104.5 on BSE after the company said its board plans to consider buyback on April 28, 2020.

11.40 AM: IRB Infrastructure Developers share price rises 6.5%

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price rose 6.5% to an intraday high of Rs 77.8 on BSE today after the company said its board has approved fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 cr via appropriate instruments in one or more tranches to fund ongoing & planned capex.

Fund raising aimed at interim supporting for restarted operations & working capital requirement, as per the filing.

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price higher than 20 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. IRB Infrastructure Developers stock has gained after 4 days of consecutive fall.

11.30 AM: Tata Steel share price rises almost 3%

Tata Steel share price touched an intraday high of Rs 275, rising 2.9% on BSE after teh company said its board has approved issue of additional debt securities up to Rs 5,000 crore in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

In another update, Tata Steel's UK arm, which owns the UK's largest steelworks in Port Talbot in Wales, is reportedly seeking an estimated GBP 500-million government financial package to survive through the coronavirus lockdown period.

11.20 AM: Coronavirus Toll

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 27,892 currently, according to Union Ministry's 8 am update on Monday, April 27. These cases include, 20,835 active cases, 6,184 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 872 deaths.

11.10 AM: PM Modi video conference with state CMs

The Prime Minister will interact with chief ministers (CMs) of various states via video-conferencing to discuss the lockdown exit strategy.

"They will be discussing aspects relating to the Covid-19 situation," the PMO tweeted. This will be third such meeting between the Prime Ministers and CMs of several states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation for the fourth time by the end of this week. According to sources, the PM Modi may announce a post May 3 lockdown exit plan in his address.

He may give some relaxation in lockdown curbs but the final decision will be taken after the Prime Minister's meeting with the state chief ministers on Monday.

11.00 AM: Granules share price up almost 5% on USFDA's nod for Trospium Chloride capsules

Granules share price opened with a gain of 3.14% and later climbed 4.84% to an intraday high of Rs 175.4 on BSE after the company announced that it has received USFDA approval for Trospium Chloride capsules which is used for the treatment of overactive bladder

10.50 AM: FII/ DII action on Friday

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers, offloading equity shares worth Rs 207.29 crore, inline with domestic investors that sold Rs 993 crore worth equities on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

10.40 AM: Rupee climbs 38 paise to 76.07 per dollar

Rupee the local currency opened 38 paise higher at 76.08 against US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex exchange.

Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee rises 41 paise to 76.05 amid weakened US dollar

10.30 AM: Gainers/losers

Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank were among the top gainer in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid and Asian Paints were among the top laggards.

10.20 AM: Global cues

Asian stocks rose on Monday, ahead of Bank of Japan monetary meet. SGX Nifty traded up 80.50 points at 9,230.25.

US stocks jumped on Friday as some states prepared to relax coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders and tech investors pushed Apple and Microsoft shares higher.

US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 23,743, up 85 points or 0.36%.

10.00 AM: Oil price drops

Brent Crude traded at $21.29 per barrel, down 0.70%.

10.00 AM: IRB Infra & Developer share price climbs 6.5%

9.50 AM: IndusInd Bank share price climbs over 65 ahead of results

IndusInd Bank share price opened with a gain of 3.15% and later climbed 6.11% to an intraday high of Rs 406.5 on BSE as the company is scheduled to report its March quarterly earnings today.

IndusInd Bank stock rises over 6% ahead of Q4 earnings

9.40 AM: ICICI Prudential Life share price rises 10% post Q4 earnings

ICICI Prudential Life share price opened with a gain of 2.53% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 370.15, rising 10% on BSE today after the company posted Q4 earnings today.

The company registered 31% fall in net profit to Rs 179 crore in March quarter against a profit of Rs 261.37 crore a year ago period. Company's net premium income rose 4.17% in Q4FY20 to Rs 10,475 crore as compared to Rs 10,056 in Q4 FY19.

9.30 AM: Mindtree share price climbs 9.5% post Q3 earnings

Mindtree share price opened with a gain of 5.16% and later climbed 9.4% or 74 points to the intraday high of Rs 854.70 on BSE today, after the IT major posted robust earnings for the March quarter.

Company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 206.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March as against Rs 198.4 crore reported in a year ago period. Revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,050.5 crore, up 11.5% on a y-o-y basis.

Mindtree's board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened bullish on Monday, led by strong global cues amid heavy buying in IT and financial stocks. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 550 points or 1.7% higher at 31,880 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 158 points or 1.77% higher at 9,313. Investors were also anticipating ease in lockdown measures and hoping more stimulus from the PM Modi's meet with CMs scheduled today at 10 AM.

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 27

Mindtree, JK Paper, ICICI Prudential, Future Lifestyle, Tata Steel, Bank of Baroda among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session. Adani Power, Sasken, HDFC Life, Ambuja Cement, IndusInd Bank are the companies that will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

9.05 AM: Pre open session

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 80 points higher at 9,224 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. Investors were also anticipating ease in lockdown measures and hoping more stimulus from the PM Modi's meet with CMs scheduled today at 10 AM.

Sensex traded 385 points higher at 31,748 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 95 points higher at 9,248.

8.55 AM: Q4 Earnings today

Adani Power, Sasken, HDFC Life, Ambuja Cement, IndusInd Bank are the companies that will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

8.50 AM: PM Modi video conference with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers (CMs) of various states via video-conferencing at 10 am today to take stock of the on-ground situation in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. PM Modi is likely to seek suggestions from the chief ministers of various states regarding the current COVID-19 crisis.

India reported a total of 1,975 cases of COVID-19 on April 26, which was the highest single-day spike in infection cases.

8.40 AM: Positive global cues

Wall Street rallied on Friday led by stock specific action in early earnings season amid reports that some states preparing to relax coronavirus-related lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.65%.

Asian counterparts were poised to track gains from US indices and opened in green today, ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%. SGX Nifty traded 80 points higher at 9,224 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

On the contrary, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4%.

Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, while Bank Of Japan has begun the policy meeting today.

European indices closed lower on Friday, with FTSE, CAC and DAX declining over 1% each.

8.30 AM: Angel Broking suspends trading in crude oil futures

Angel Broking has temporarily suspended the trading in crude oil futures in order to ensure the interests of the customers are protected and they could be safeguarded from the on-going volatility.

8.20 AM: Rupee's last closing

Rupee the local currency slipped 40 paise to settle at 76.46 against US dollar on Friday.

8.10 AM: Coronavirus toll

Globally, there are currently 29.94 lakh confirmed cases and 2.06 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The total number of cases in India has reached 26,917 as of April 26, 5:00 pm, including 826 deaths, 5,913 recoveries.

8.00 AM: Closing bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed bearish on Friday, in line with global peers that fell into red territory after reports that raised doubts over the treatment for coronavirus. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 535 points or 1.68% lower at 31,327 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed 159 points or 1.71% lower at 9,154.