Share Market Updates: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 17,900; Paytm, Sapphire Foods listing in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened flat with positive bias despite weak global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 101 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 60,109.48, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 33.9 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,932.60.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Power Grid, SBI, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, M&M and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.

Benchmark indices closed lower for the second straight session on Wednesday, led by losses in banking, consumer durables and oil and gas shares. Sensex ended 314.04 points lower at 60,008 and Nifty fell 100.55 points to 17,898.

Axis Bank was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.95 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Dr Reddy's and M&M.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 344 crore on November 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 61 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.