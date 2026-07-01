Shriram Finance, Glenmark, PCBL Chem: Top stocks to buy — Target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled on a muted note on Tuesday, following a choppy trading session on monthly expiry of June series. Traders remained cautious over the geopolitical developments and the US Fed's commentary. The BSE Sensex dropped 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 76,478.67, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,865.75 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, PCBL Chemical and Shriram Finance Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Shriram Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,104-1,146 | Stop Loss: Rs 986

The chart of Shriram Finance is showing a long-term bullish trendline breakout. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is sustaining above the key Rs 1,055 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 1,104, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 67, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly over-heated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 1,104 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 1,146 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 1,026. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 1,037 with short-term targets of Rs 1,104- 1,146 and keep a stop-loss at Rs 986.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,000

Glenmark Pharma has entered a prolonged consolidation phase after its earlier rally and is currently trading near the key support zone of Rs 2,000–2,100. The stock has repeatedly defended this range, indicating sustained buying interest and accumulation. Technically, it continues to trade above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, while the flattening short-term EMA cluster suggests a volatility compression that could precede a fresh directional move. Strength across the pharmaceutical sector further improves the probability of Glenmark participating in the next leg of the rally. Immediate support is placed at Rs 2,100, followed by Rs 2,050 and Rs 2,000, while resistance is seen at Rs 2,300, Rs 2,450 and Rs 2,600. Analysts suggest accumulating the stock on dips towards the Rs 2,100–2,200 zone, with a six-month target of Rs 2,600 and a closing-basis stop loss below Rs 2,000.

Recommended by: SMIFS

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PCBL Chemical | Buy | Target Price: Rs 348-372 | Stop Loss: Rs 304

The chart of PCBL Ltd is showing a long-term bullish trendline breakout. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is currently sustaining above the key 327 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 348, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 66, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 348 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 372 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 309. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 321 with short-term targets of Rs 348-372, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 304.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities