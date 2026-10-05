Siemens Energy, BDL, ISGEC among top stocks to buy: Check price targets, upside gains & more



Bharat Dynamics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,170-1,250 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,010

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has developed multiple harmonic patterns across higher and lower timeframes, with the potential reversal zone placed around Rs 1,070–Rs 1,080. During the past three trading sessions, prices have repeatedly refused to sustain below this zone, indicating that buyers are defending the lower levels. The stock is also trading near the 200-week moving average, creating a significant confluence of long-term technical support in the Rs 1,070–1,100 region. RSI-14 is showing positive divergence, suggesting that downside momentum is weakening despite the prolonged correction. This divergence indicates improving underlying momentum and raises the possibility of accumulation near the lower end of the broader consolidation range. One can therefore consider the current bullish setup as a potential buying opportunity in the Rs 1,093–1,088 range, with a stop loss at Rs 1,010 and near-term upside targets of Rs 1,170 and Rs 1,250.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities

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Mankind Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,720 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,435

Mankind Pharma Ltd is maintaining a bullish structure following a decisive breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase. Price has reclaimed its short, medium and long-term moving averages, while expanding volumes during advances confirm renewed buying interest. The formation of higher highs and higher lows reinforces the prevailing upward trend and improves momentum. Traders may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended range.

Recommended by: Religare Broking



ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,020-1,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 830

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is showing a constructive reversal structure after forming a prolonged rectangle base formation between Rs 700 and Rs 845. The recent price action has witnessed a decisive breakout above the upper boundary zone, accompanied by improving momentum and rising trading activity. The stock is also sustaining above the long-term moving average, while RSI and MACD have turned positive, supporting the breakout structure. The immediate support zone is placed around Rs 875–880, followed by the breakout level of Rs 840–845, which should now act as an important cushion. On the upside, sustained trading above Rs 920 can potentially extend the move towards higher levels. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 895-900 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,020-1,040 levels with stop loss below Rs 830 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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SBI Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,780-1,830 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,670

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has formed a strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The latest bullish candle has covered the previous bearish candle, creating a formation that resembles a Bullish Piercing Line reversal pattern. This price action indicates renewed buying interest from lower levels and raises the possibility of a short-term recovery. The broader price structure remains constructive, as the stock has been moving within a rising channel since 2020. Prices have bounced from the lower boundary of this long-term channel after undergoing a correction. The reaction from the lower end of the channel suggests that buyers are attempting to defend an important long-term demand zone. Prices have so far refused to sustain below this key Fibonacci retracement, making the Rs 1,665–1,670 region an important support zone. Holding this level would help preserve the broader bullish structure, while a decisive close below it could weaken the current setup. On the weekly timeframe, both RSI-14 and MACD are showing positive divergence, indicating that downside momentum is losing strength despite the preceding correction. The current structure can therefore be used as a potential buying opportunity, with a closing-basis stop loss at Rs 1,670 and upside targets of Rs 1,780 and Rs 1,830.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equites