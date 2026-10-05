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Bajaj Finance stock top Sensex, Nifty gainer today: Two factors behind the rally 

Bajaj Finance stock top Sensex, Nifty gainer today: Two factors behind the rally 

BAJFINANCE988.70(4.26%)

Bajaj Finance stock rose 5% to Rs 995.40 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 949.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6.18 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 10:16 AM IST
Bajaj Finance stock top Sensex, Nifty gainer today: Two factors behind the rally The rally was also triggered by the board approving proposals to raise up to Rs 17,500 crore through a combination of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and a preferential issue of warrants.

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd rose 5% in early deals today after the country's largest NBFC posted its Q2 business update. The stock was the top Nifty and Sensex gainer today.

Fundraising 

The rally was also triggered by the board approving proposals to raise up to Rs 17,500 crore through a combination of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and a preferential issue of warrants. A QIP allows a listed company to raise capital by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

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The board also cleared a preferential issue of warrants for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 5,800 crore.

Stock rally 

Bajaj Finance stock rose 5% to Rs 995.40 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 949.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6.18 lakh crore. The NBFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 788.40 on March 23. With today's up move, the stock has gained 26% from its 52 week low of Rs 788.40.

The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 20% in six months and risen 38% in two years.

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On Nifty, the NBFC stock gained 5% to Rs  995.80 on Monday. Market cap of the NBFC rose to Rs 6.18 lakh crore.

Q2 business updates 

The company said assets under management (AUM) jumped by 26.5% YoY to Rs 5.85 lakh crore in Q2 compared to the previous financial cycle's Rs 4.62 lakh crore.

As of September 30, 2026, the Pune-based financial company's customer franchise stood at 128.85 million compared to 110.64 million in the previous cycle. New loans booked rose by 11%, jumping to 13.45 million, compared to 12.17 million a year ago.

Bajaj Finance said that as of September 30, 2026, its deposit book stood at Rs 69,750 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 10:07 AM IST
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