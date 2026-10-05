The rally was also triggered by the board approving proposals to raise up to Rs 17,500 crore through a combination of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and a preferential issue of warrants. A QIP allows a listed company to raise capital by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

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The board also cleared a preferential issue of warrants for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 5,800 crore.

Stock rally

Bajaj Finance stock rose 5% to Rs 995.40 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 949.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6.18 lakh crore. The NBFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 788.40 on March 23. With today's up move, the stock has gained 26% from its 52 week low of Rs 788.40.

The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 20% in six months and risen 38% in two years.

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On Nifty, the NBFC stock gained 5% to Rs 995.80 on Monday. Market cap of the NBFC rose to Rs 6.18 lakh crore.

Q2 business updates

The company said assets under management (AUM) jumped by 26.5% YoY to Rs 5.85 lakh crore in Q2 compared to the previous financial cycle's Rs 4.62 lakh crore.

As of September 30, 2026, the Pune-based financial company's customer franchise stood at 128.85 million compared to 110.64 million in the previous cycle. New loans booked rose by 11%, jumping to 13.45 million, compared to 12.17 million a year ago.

Bajaj Finance said that as of September 30, 2026, its deposit book stood at Rs 69,750 crore.