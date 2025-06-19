Siemens Energy India shares to list today; check expected listing, price targets & more

Siemens Energy India (SEL) is set to make its Dalal Street debut as a separate entity on Thursday, June 19, after its demerger from Siemens Ltd. Siemens had spun-off its energy business in April and the stock traded ex-demerger on April 7. The demerger implied share price value of Siemens Energy India at Rs 2,478 per share.



Siemens Energy captures the maximum value among its peers as it has products/solutions covering a larger market size, viz, decarbonization, power generation, power evacuation, grid automation, EPC services, and clean energy like green hydrogen and battery storage. Ihis has been a highly profitable business for Siemens India which has clocked 22.6 per cent Ebitda margin for H1FY25, said HDFC Securities.



"New business lines viz. PEM electrolyzer, hydrogen blend fired gas turbines, and battery storage solutions will aid long-term growth as the parent company has developed these technologies. SEL’s robust order backlog of Rs 15,000 crore lends strong growth visibility; we model 30 per cent FY25-27E PAT CAGR," said the domestic brokerage firm in its initiating coverage report.



"With the demerger, SEL becomes a power pure play with exclusive rights for some South Asia countries (Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives). Given the strong cash flows, robust order book, limited competitive intensity, and export opportunities, we rate SEL as a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 3,000 apiece, 60 times Sep-27E EPS, P/E in line with Hitachi Energy multiple)," HDFC adds.



Upon listing, Siemens Energy India shall be India’s largest listed pure-play power T&D equipment player with more than $10 billion market capitalization (m-cap), surpassing peers like Hitachi Energy & GE Vernova. All the eligible shareholders of Siemens India, as of the record date, received SEL shares in 1:1 ratio.



Another brokerage firm, Jefferies, sees SEL logging 40 per cent EPS CAGR over FY24-27E, driven by the robust T&D pipeline and operating leverage implying healthy upside potential below Rs 3,000 per share. "We believe SE can trade at 60 times PE Mar-27E, which is a 9 per cent premium to our PT multiple on Siemens ex-Energy, implying a price target of Rs 3,350 per share," it said.

Hitachi Energy, and GE Vernova T&D are comparable to Siemens Energy and are trading at 66 times and 54 times PE Mar-27E. At these multiples, Siemens Energy can list between Rs 2,995 per share and Rs 3,711 per share, Jefferies said.

The note from HDFC Securities said that SEL is strategically positioning itself within India's burgeoning decarbonisation landscape, benefiting from a surge in transmission and distribution (T&D) investments. The push is largely driven by the renewable energy sector's growth, necessitating extensive power evacuation infrastructure.

Post its de-merger, SEL is set to introduce new products and services under Siemens Energy's umbrella, including access to global technologies like battery storage and proton membrane exchange (PEM) electrolysers for green hydrogen production. Siemens Energy's commitment to growth is further evidenced by its expansion in EPC solutions, turbines, and related services. SEL provides large gas and steam turbines and comprehensive digitalisation solutions to various sectors.