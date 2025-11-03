SMIFS suggests 3 stocks with 1:2 risk-reward ratio for up to 13% upside potential

Indian stock markets have been volatile lately, leaving investors hunting for the opportunities to make smart money. However, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested three stocks including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ACC and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) for up to 13 per cent upside potential in the short term, having a risk return ratio of 1:2. Here's what SMIFS say about these stocks:



Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 213 | Stop Loss: 178 | Risk/Reward Ratio- 1:1.75

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is showing early signs of a base after steady declines and has broken out above its short-term downtrend, hinting at a possible bullish reversal. Strong support is seen at Rs 185–180, historically a demand zone. RSI at 40 is turning up from oversold, and MACD has given a positive crossover, both indicating improving momentum. Sustained moves above Rs 190 can lead to a target of Rs 213. A stop-loss below Rs 178 is advised for risk management.



ACC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,070 | Stop Loss: 1,773 | Risk/Reward Ratio- 1:1.8

ACC is trading near Rs 1,879 and has decisively broken above long-term trendline resistance, shifting its momentum into an emerging uptrend. Strong volumes support renewed institutional buying at current levels. Immediate support lies at Rs 1,810–1,800, a volume-backed demand zone. Sustaining above this base can set up a move toward Rs 2,070 in the medium term. Both RSI and a bullish MACD crossover confirm the momentum. Maintain a stop-loss below Rs 1,773 for risk control.



Tata Consultancy Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,450 | Stop Loss: 2,847 | Risk/Reward Ratio- 1:1.9

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is trading near Rs 3,058 and recently crossed above its descending trendline resistance, signaling the end of its corrective phase and an early trend reversal. Volume Profile shows solid accumulation in the Rs 2,985–2,950 zone, now acting as strong support with notable institutional buying. Momentum indicators are bullish: RSI is at 53.9 and moving up, and MACD shows a positive crossover. If prices sustainably hold above Rs 2,950, the stock has potential to continue toward Rs 3,450, with a medium-term target of Rs 3,584. Recommended stop-loss is below Rs 2,847 for risk management.