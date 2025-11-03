Up to 2,600% dividend: These five renowned stocks trade ex-date today; check details

Five renowned companies including Colgate Palmolive (India), DCM Shriram, Oracle Financial Services Software, Shree Cements and Supreme Industries shall trade ex-dividend today and these five companies will be giving up to 2,600 per cent dividend to the eligible investors, holding shares in their demat account as of today.

Investors buying shares today will not be considered for the dividend and one should note that the dividend is calculated on the face value of the shares, not on the basis of current share price. However, the date of credit of dividend in the bank account may differ as given by the respective company, after finalizing the basis of eligibility for dividend.

Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) has declared the highest dividend among the pack. The company shall pay Rs 130 per share a dividend, or 2,600 per cent for the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26. Its global parent is Oracle Corp, whose CTO Larry Ellison briefly became the world's richest man.

Another global conglomerate Colgate Palmolive announced its first interim dividend of Rs 24 per share, or 2,400 per cent for the face value of Re 1 each for the year 2024-25. YES Securities has an 'add' rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 2,580, citing its minor miss on revenue and margins.

Shree Cement, a domestic cement major, will also trade ex-dividend today. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 80 apiece, or 800 per cent for Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. Axis Securities has a 'buy' rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 31,665, despite missed margin estimates.

The company board of Supreme Industries approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 11 apiece, or 550 per cent for a face value of Rs 2 each. Elara Capital recently upgraded that stock to 'accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 4,260 but cut its EPS expectations to factor in lower revenues and profitability.

Last, but not the least, DCM Shriram Industries shall also trade ex-date today as the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.6 apiece, or 180 per cent for a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26. "Dividend shall be paid to all eligible shareholders within 30 days from the declaration of dividend," said the company in its filing.