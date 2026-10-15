South Indian Bank shares hit 52-week high on Q2 earnings, close higher 

South Indian Bank Ltd shares hit a 52-week high on Thursday after the lender reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit for Q2. Net profit rose to Rs 426 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 351 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Kerala-based private sector bank's total income increased to Rs 3,264 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,923 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
South Indian Bank shares ended 3.67% higher at Rs 51.44 on Thursday. A total of 38.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.31 crore. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 13,474 crore. During the day, the stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 52.08