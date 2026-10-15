South Indian Bank shares hit 52-week high on Q2 earnings, close higher 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 60.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Meanwhile, interest income rose to Rs 2,796 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from Rs 2,407 crore in the year-ago period. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped to 1.24 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 against 2.93 per cent a year ago.

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Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans improved to 0.09 per cent at the end of September 2026 from 0.56 per cent at the end of the same month a year earlier.

However, provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 159 crore from Rs 63 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.