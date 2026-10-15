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South Indian Bank shares hit 52-week high on Q2 earnings, close higher 

South Indian Bank shares hit 52-week high on Q2 earnings, close higher 

SOUTHBANK51.48(3.71%)

South Indian Bank shares ended 3.67% higher at Rs 51.44 on Thursday. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 13,474 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 5:01 PM IST
South Indian Bank shares hit 52-week high on Q2 earnings, close higher South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

South Indian Bank Ltd shares hit a 52-week high on Thursday after the lender reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit for Q2. Net profit rose to Rs 426 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 351 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Kerala-based private sector bank's total income increased to Rs 3,264 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,923 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

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South Indian Bank shares ended 3.67% higher at Rs 51.44 on Thursday. A total of 38.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.31 crore. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 13,474 crore. During the day, the stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 52.08

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 60.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Meanwhile, interest income rose to Rs 2,796 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from Rs 2,407 crore in the year-ago period. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped to 1.24 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 against 2.93 per cent a year ago.

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Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans improved to 0.09 per cent at the end of September 2026 from 0.56 per cent at the end of the same month a year earlier.

However, provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 159 crore from Rs 63 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 5:01 PM IST
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