South Indian Bank shares in focus on Q1 business updates

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd are in news today after the lender reported Q1 business updates. Gross advances rose 8% to Rs 89,201 crore, a year-on-year increase from Rs 82,580 crore as of June 30, 2024. Sequentially, advances climbed from Rs 87,579 crore in the previous quarter. Total deposits rose 9% to Rs 1,12,922 crore compared to Rs 1,03,532 crore a year earlier.

The bank's current and savings account (CASA) deposits rose 9.06% year-on-year to Rs 36,204 crore, maintaining a CASA ratio of 32.06%. The ratio was the same in the year-ago quarter and higher than the 31.37% recorded in the March 2025 quarter.

South Indian Bank stock ended 2.50% higher at Rs 31.57 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 30.80 on BSE. The banking stock hit a 51 week high of Rs 31.65 in the previous session and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 22.12 on April 7, 2025.

Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 31 on BSE. Total 30.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.51 crore on July 1. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 8,259 crore on BSE.

South Indian Bank shares have a beta of 0.98, indicating average volatility in a year. The stock has gained 16.71% in a year and risen 352% in three years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 68, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In Q4 of the last fiscal, net profit rose 19% to Rs 342.2 crore against Rs 287.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) came at 3.2% in the fourth quarter against 4.3% in the third quarter of the financial year 2025.

Net interest income in Q4 fell 0.7% to Rs 868.3 crore against Rs 874.4 crore in Q4 of FY24.

Slippages saw a significant reduction to Rs 206 crore compared to Rs 291 crore during the December quarter.

