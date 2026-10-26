Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Sterlite Tech shares: 95% upside? CLSA, Nomura, 2 others set targets on multibagger stock

Sterlite Tech shares: 95% upside? CLSA, Nomura, 2 others set targets on multibagger stock

STLTECH826.65(3.22%)

Sterlite Tech share price target 2026: CLSA analyst Saurabh Mehrotra maintained an 'Accumulate' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,610 from Rs 1,400 earlier.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 8:43 AM IST
Sterlite Tech shares: 95% upside? CLSA, Nomura, 2 others set targets on multibagger stockThe bullish targets on multibagger Sterlite Tech come even as its shares have surged 585 per cent over the past year.

At least four brokerages have set price targets implying up to 95 per cent upside for multibagger Sterlite Technologies Ltd, citing its hyperscaler order book, which they believe has rewritten the company's growth trajectory following its September quarter results.

The bullish targets come even as Sterlite Tech shares have surged 585 per cent over the past year. CLSA analyst Saurabh Mehrotra maintained an 'Accumulate' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,610 from Rs 1,400 earlier. Nomura maintained its 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 1,350, while Nuvama Institutional Equities reiterated its 'Buy' rating and raised the target to Rs 1,460 from Rs 1,310 earlier.

Advertisement

Analysts said that while broader industry commentary flags a potential medium-term moderation in data centre spending, Sterlite Tech is poised to pull forward growth through accelerated order book execution. Its order visibility remained strong, with H1FY27 order intake of Rs 32,030 crore and a record order book of Rs 35,270 crore, including a five-year hyperscaler agreement worth Rs 11,500 crore.

"The management expects Data Centre & Cloud to contribute 50 per cent of FY27 revenue, reflecting strong AI-led demand, while connectivity attach rates are targeted to increase beyond 25 per cent from 24 per cent in H1FY27. The company is expanding capacity by 50 per cent and plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore annually over FY27-FY29, including a new pre-terminated solutions facility," Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said.

Advertisement

The brokerage noted that Sterlite Tech has also commercialised G.654.E fibre and initiated pilots for hollow-core fibre, supporting its focus on advanced connectivity solutions.

The management also raised its FY29 Ebitda margin target to above 30 per cent while retaining its Rs 20,000 crore revenue target. Nirmal Bang maintained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,544.

"STL has expanded its data centre portfolio with high-density pre-terminated trunk assemblies and pre-plenum-rated solutions for in-data-hall connectivity. Hollow-core fibre has entered its initial commercial pilot phase, while multi-core fibre progressed to real-world trials, including successful trials in the UK, strengthening STL’s positioning in higher-value optical connectivity," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 8:43 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more