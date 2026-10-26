‘Don’t want anybody from there’: Trump calls Norway a ‘s**t house country’ after Nobel snub

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“Because I didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody from Norway,” Trump said, attributing recent unrest in France to immigration. He added that Norway “sucks” and said he wanted nothing to do with the country. “Norway has become a shit house country, actually,” he said. Trump had associated the term with Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

There was no indication that the administration was introducing a new official policy towards Norwegian immigrants.

Trump, who has repeatedly argued that his diplomatic record merits the Nobel Peace Prize, told the crowd that he had settled eight wars, with two more involving Iran and the Russia-Ukraine conflict still to come.

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Recalling his expectations before the prize announcement, he said he had told the first lady that receiving the award would be an honour. After Pillay was named the winner, Trump complained that the prize had gone to “a woman that nobody ever heard of”.

Pillay, 85, is a former United Nations human rights chief who has served on international courts and tribunals and headed the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Her selection drew criticism from Israel and pro-Israel organisations over the inquiry’s conclusion that Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to genocide, a finding Israel has rejected.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee, whose five members are appointed by Norway’s parliament. The Norwegian government does not select the laureate.

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Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had previously clarified this distinction to Trump after the US president complained about not receiving the 2025 prize. Trump had also linked his disappointment to his approach towards peace, writing that he no longer felt obliged to think purely of peace.

Trump has long campaigned publicly for the award, repeatedly citing his diplomatic efforts and contrasting his record with that of former US president Barack Obama, who received the prize in 2009.

