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Elon Musk announces $40 billion SpaceX debt raise to fund massive AI chip purchases 

Elon Musk announces $40 billion SpaceX debt raise to fund massive AI chip purchases 

The monumental capital raise highlights the staggering costs driving the broader artificial intelligence boom, as top-tier technology companies aggressively race to lock down scarce computing power. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 9:08 AM IST
Elon Musk announces $40 billion SpaceX debt raise to fund massive AI chip purchases Musk attributed the successful debt raise to SpaceX's strong investment-grade status, combined with the steady, reliable revenue generated by its Starlink satellite internet and rocket launch operations.

SpaceX has finalized a massive $40 billion debt financing deal earmarked specifically for purchasing advanced graphics processing units and artificial intelligence chips, signaling an aggressive acceleration of its computing infrastructure.

Elon Musk announced the financing milestone on social media, detailing that the capital will primarily fund callable debt for hardware shipments slated to arrive in the first and second quarters.

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"As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers. SpaceX closed $40B of debt for GPUs, but we’re investment grade and have Starlink & launch revenue. That means the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation. Some will make it through, but not many," Musk wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).

Alongside the financing details, Musk offered a stark warning about the broader tech landscape. He noted that lenders are increasingly pulling back from traditional "neocloud" companies that depend solely on independent artificial intelligence data centers without auxiliary cash flows, predicting a wave of consolidation and failures across the sector as credit conditions tighten.

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The monumental capital raise highlights the staggering costs driving the broader artificial intelligence boom, as top-tier technology companies aggressively race to lock down scarce computing power.

Musk attributed the successful debt raise to SpaceX's strong investment-grade status, combined with the steady, reliable revenue generated by its Starlink satellite internet and rocket launch operations. The financial maneuver provides a strategic buffer ahead of a heavy hardware purchasing cycle.

Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen previously projected that capital expenditures for the fourth quarter alone will hit between $35 billion and $40 billion, underscoring the company's aggressive expenditure pace while maintaining its credit standing.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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