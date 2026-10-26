Quarterly results today: Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels, One 97 Communications, AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Acevector, Aegis Logistics, Aequs, Ather Energy, Eris Lifesciences, Indian Overseas Bank, LEAP India, Bank of Maharashtra, Mankind Pharma, Nazara Technologies, REC, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and others will announce their quarterly results today.

Infosys: The IT services major reported a 6.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 7,823 crore, while revenue increased 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 49,244 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBIT jumped 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 10,330 crore, while EBIT margins remained flat at 21 per cent for the quarter.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender reported a 29.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit to 4,212 crore, while net interest income increased 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 8,459 crore for the reported quarter. Operating profit jumped 21.1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,382.2 crore, while NPAs improve on both gross and net levels.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender returned to black as it reported a profit at Rs 1,176.1 crore, while its net interest income rose 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,569.5 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. It clocked a 37 per cent YoY jump in the operating profit at 2,778 crore, while NPAs eased on both gross and net levels

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Vedanta: The diversified metal player has secured two offshore oil and gas blocks under the Government of India’s fourth discovered small field (DSF) bidding round, expanding its exploration portfolio in the Krishna Godavari basin off the country’s east coast. The awards comprise a shallow-water block and a deepwater block.

Tata Motors CV: The homegrown auto player returned to black as it reported a net profit at Rs 1,257 crore, while revenue was up 36.3 per cent YoY to Rs 25,338 crore for the second quarter of FY27. EBITDA was up 31.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,770 crore, while margins came in at 10.8 per cent for the quarte. Total wholesales rose 42.7 per cent YoY to 1.35 lakh units.

SBI Funds Management: The mutual fund player reported a 6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 701.2 crore, while revenue increased 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,192.7 crore for the July-September 2026 period. Its AUM in SIPs stood at Rs 2.07 lakh crore, up 15 per cent YoY with a market share of 12.3 per cent. Its QAAUM in mutual funds stood at Rs 13.1 lakh crore for the quarter.

Coforge: The IT solutions player reported a 56.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 588.1 crore, while revenue soared 53.6 per cent YoY to 6,170.8 crore for the Q2FY27. EBIT margins were flat at 16 per cent, while its signed 8 large deals in Q2 to take total contract value to $1.04 billion.

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Lupin: The USFDA conducted an inspection of pharma player's Goa manufacturing facility from October 19 to 23, concluding with the issuance of a Form 483 containing one observation.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railways reported a 10 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 68.6 crore, while revenue increased 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,146.1 crore for quarter ended on September 30, 2026. EBITDA was up 13.5 per cent YoY to Rs 176 crore, while margins contracted 90 basis points to 15.4 per cent for the quarter.

Bharat Coking Coal: The coal miner returned to black as it reported a net profit at Rs 123.75 crore, while revenue increased 39.38 per cent YoY to Rs 4,417.2 crore for the Q2FY27. Its production volumes reached 7.22 MT, up 7.6 per cent YoY.

Bank of India: The PSU lender's net profit surged 25.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,202.4 crore, while net interest income increased 18.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,007.2 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its operating profit jumped 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,089 crore, while NPAs eased on net and gross levels.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player's net profit dropped 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 534 crore, even as the revenue increased 50.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,979 crore for the second quarter of FY27. Its EBITDA surged 54.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,583 crore, while EBITDA margins expanded by 70 basis points to 33.5 per cent for the quarter.

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Netweb Technologies India: The AI and defence space player reported a 334.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 136.7 crore, while revenue soared 335.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,323.3 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA soared nearly 430 per cent YoY to Rs 197 crore, with margins coming in at 14.9 per cent. Its order book stood at Rs 2,629 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Apollo Micro Systems: The defence player reported a 55.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 48.4 crore, while revenue soared 72.3 per cent YoY to Rs 388.1 crore for the second quarter of FY27. Its EBITDA was up 87.8 per cent YoY to Rs 111.18 crore, with margins coming in at 28.6 per cent for the quarter.

KEC International: The EPC solutions player has secured turnkey orders worth Rs 2,872 crore in its transmission and distribution (T&D) business from Power Grid Corporation of India for the design, supply, and installation of 765 kV transmission lines.

DCB Bank: The private lender's net profit was up 28.5 per cent YoY to Rs 236.39 crore, while net interest income rose 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 699 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Operating profit improved 26 per cent YoY to Rs 383 crore, while NPAs eased on both gross and net levels.

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BL Kashyap and Sons: The civil construction company has secured an order worth Rs 495.86 crore from Signature Global (India) for civil structure and partial MEP works for four towers and basements.

