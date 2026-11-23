Axis Capital in a fresh note said India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets index has risen 400 basis points (or 4 percentage points) since October 1 to 14.7 per cent, with a further increase of 50 basis points likely over the next few weeks. The domestic brokerage said China offers little shelter from the AI selloff as tighter US chip controls threaten computing access in Southeast Asia. Taiwan, meanwhile, has imposed a blanket ban on short selling and plans to buy shares, stepping up efforts to revive confidence after the island's benchmark index recorded its worst weekly fall in 35 years, Axis Capital said while counting three relative advantage India has over others.
First is the sector mix. The Nifty is more heavily weighted towards financial services, consumption, industrials and domestic services than towards the hardware suppliers at the centre of the AI selloff.