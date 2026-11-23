Second, after two years of heavy foreign selling worth $60 billion, benchmark rebalancing to reduce net short positions on India could generate significant buying pressure.

Lastly, any sustained easing in crude prices would support India's external balance, inflation outlook and corporate margins.

In the medium term, AI infrastructure spending is set to moderate from previous projections as rising financing costs, regulatory uncertainty and doubts over investment returns force a reassessment of capacity plans. Axis Capital said India could continue to benefit from diversification away from crowded AI exposures over the next few weeks.

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Axis Capital said the first signs of a shift emerged in October, when AI stocks sold off despite strong earnings. Investors were no longer simply extrapolating AI demand but questioning the durability of profits and returns on an increasingly capital-intensive build-out.

The second shock was political. Democrats won a decisive victory in the midterm elections, bringing data-centre electricity costs, water consumption and local permitting into sharper political focus. This increased uncertainty over project timelines, grid connections and regulatory approvals.

The third shock came on November 12 with Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia. Huang had helped finance customers buying its chips, making him a key player in AI circularity. A change in Nvidia's appetite for underwriting the ecosystem could tighten financing precisely.