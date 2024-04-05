Stocks in news: Bajaj Finance, Ultratech, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle, LTIMindtree, Wipro & more

Domestic equity indices ended higher on Thursday after a volatile trading session. The recovery in the second half of the session pushed BSE Sensex 350.81 points, or 0.47 per cent higher as it settled the day at 73,876.82. The NSE Nifty jumped 80 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 22,514.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, April 5, 2024:



Rate Sensitive stocks: Sectors such as banking, financials including NBFCs and housing finance providers, real estate, automobile and others will be in focus ahead of the RBI's monetary policy due later today. This will be the first policy of the central bank in FY25, where it will signal about the guidance and expectations of the rate cuts in the coming months.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major has announced the completion of a 100 MW solar energy project under the group captive scheme in the state of Rajasthan. This is its first project for sourcing power for its captive consumption from the inter-state transmission network. With this, Ultratech now has a capacity of 612 mw of renewable power and 278 mw of WHRS.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer has received notices for a tax demand of Rs 308.65 crore with interest thereon of Rs 296.22 crore for six assessment years.



Bajaj Finance: The leading shadow lender's assets under management (AUM) grew by 34 per cent to Rs 3.3 lakh crore in the year ended March 31, 2024, and the same in Q4FY24 increased by Rs 19,400 crore. New loans booked during the quarter rose 4 per cent to 7.87 million.



Larsen & Toubro: The civil construction player informed that the General Tax Authority, Qatar vide its tax assessment notice dated April 3, 2024, has imposed a penalty of about Rs 60.84 crore for tax for FY 2018-19 for variation in the income as declared by the company. L&T will file an appeal against the levy of this penalty as the company believes it is arbitrary and unjustified.



IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender has reported deposits at Rs 3.85 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 2024, increasing 4 per cent YoY compared to previous year and growing 14 per cent over a year-ago period. Net advances jumped 5 pe rcent QoQ and 18 per cent YoY to Rs 3.43 lakh crore.



LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has partnered with Aforza to set up Training Academy to deliver digital transformation in CRM and TPM across the consumer products industry, globally.



Wipro: The IT major's step-down subsidiary Wipro Arabia has signed an agreement on April 3, 2024 towards, inter alia, transfer of shares held by Princess Nourahh Bint Abdulrahman University's Endowment Company (Joint Venture Partner) in Women's Business Park Technologies.



Nestle India: The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, New Delhi (NCDRC) has dismissed the Central government's plea against Nestle India regarding the unfair trade practice in selling Maggi Noodles. The government was seeking compensation of Rs 284.55 crore and punitive damages of Rs 355.41 crore.



Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate developer has acquired 21 acres of prime land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for Rs 450 crore.



Cello World: The appliances maker has announced the commissioning of the manufacturing facility in phased manner through its subsidiary company Cello Consumerware in Falna, Pali, Rajasthan. The glassware furnace that is coming up in the same facility will be operational by the end of Q1FY25.



Sobha: The south-based real estate developer said sales value in the quarter ended March FY24 grew by 2.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,504 crore, and the company's share in sales value at Rs 1,273.5 crore increased by 5.5 per cent during the same period. The average price realization in Q4FY24 jumped 13.5 per cent to Rs 11,230 per square foot.



Rashi Peripherals: The recently listed company has bagged two orders from NMDC Data Centre (SEZ Unit) for the supply of Information and communication technology (ICT) Products cumulatively amounting to Rs 1,510.99 crore.



Singer India: Rating Agency CRISIL has rated bank facilities of the household appliances maker. The long-term rating has been given as CRISIL BBBB/Negative and short-term ratings is CRISIL A3+.



IRB Infra, MRPL, RailTel: The BSE has raised the circuit limit for 168 stocks, including Force Motors, MRPL, Lyka Labs, Sakthi Sugars, Vakrangee, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Zenotech Labs, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, IIFL Finance, IRB Infra , Jupiter Wagons, Punjab & Sind Bank, HUDCO, Khadim India, RailTel Corporation of India, Data Patterns and Shelter Pharma to 20 per cent from 10 percent earlier. The revised price band will be effective on April 5.