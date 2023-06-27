Stocks in news: Sapphire Foods, BLS International, Bharti Airtel, Welspun India and more

Equity markets rose in early trade today amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 174 points to 63,144, while Nifty climbed 66 points to 18,757. Broader markets too were trading in the green as BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 117 pts and 233 pts, respectively.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Sapphire Foods

Sapphire Foods India promoter is likely to offload 3 million shares via a block deal, Bloomberg reported. The floor price is fixed at Rs 1345-1391 per share.

City Union Bank

The Board of the lender has approved raising capital up to Rs 500 crore through the QIP route.

BLS International

BLS International Services subsidiary BLS E-Services has cleared fund raising via an IPO. The size of the offer, price and other details will be determined in due course.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business. Ajay Chitkara, CEO Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.

Thangamayil Jewellery and Welspun India

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery and Welspun India will be in focus today as the companies will turn ex-dividend today.

Aditya Birla Capital

The Aditya Birla Group firm opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on June 26. The floor price has fixed at Rs 175.99 per share.

Tech Mahindra

The company’s step-down subsidiary LCC France SARL has cleared a proposal to sell its 49 per cent stake in SARL Djazatech along with its wholly owned arm EURL LCCUK Algerie. The stake sale transaction is likely to be completed by July 10, 2023.

