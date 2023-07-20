Stocks in news: Shree Cement, Federal Bank, Infosys, Havells and more

Benchmark indices closed at record highs on Wednesday. BSE Sensex gained 302.30 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 67,097.44, while NSE's Nifty50 added 83.90 points or 0.42 per cent to 19,833.15.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

RIL

With the demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments (to be renamed as Jio Financial Services or JFS), a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will kick start at 9 am on Thursday for 60 minutes.

L&T Finance Holdings

L&T Finance Holdings has more than doubled its net profit to Rs 531 crore in Q1. Revenue from operations surged 8% to Rs 3,223 crore.

Tata Communications

Tata Communications logged a 30% decline in net profit at Rs 382 crore for the first quarter ended June. Revenue from operations zoomed 11% to Rs 4,771 crore.

Earnings Today

Shares of HUL, Infosys, Havells, and United Spirits are in focus as the companies will announce their first quarter earnings today.

Mastek

Mastek has logged a 9% fall in net profit to Rs 70 crore in the June quarter. However, revenue from operations climbed 27% year-on-year to Rs 725 crore.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank has launched a QIP (qualified institutional placement) issue and fixed Rs 132.59 as the floor price.

Shree Cement

The company received a letter from the government for the order of inspection.

Hatsun Agro

Hatsun Agro reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore for the April-June period. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,150 crore.

Also read: Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Technologies, HUL, ICICI Securities, others among stocks to watch on July 20, 2023

Also read: Top News on July 20: NSE’s special pre-open session for RIL, Q1 results of HUL, Infosys, Havells India; MRF, TCS, HCL Tech ex-dividend stocks, Nifty, Parliament Monsoon Session 2023, Vivo Y27 launch

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on July 20, 2023: IndusInd Bank, Havells India, GAIL, LTIMindtree