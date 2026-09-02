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Getting term insurance after a surgery: Will a past accident or knee surgery raise your premium?

Getting term insurance after a surgery: Will a past accident or knee surgery raise your premium?

A past accident or knee surgery does not automatically mean your term insurance application will be rejected or that you will have to pay a higher premium. Insurers assess factors such as recovery, current mobility, medical history and the possibility of future complications before deciding the policy terms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 1:35 AM IST
Getting term insurance after a surgery: Will a past accident or knee surgery raise your premium?The good news is that you can apply for a term plan after knee surgery. Surgery by itself does not automatically result in rejection or necessarily lead to a higher premium.

An accident and subsequent surgery can complicate plans to buy term insurance, but undergoing a procedure does not automatically mean an insurer will reject the application or charge a higher premium. The key factors are the nature of the injury, recovery status, current mobility and the likelihood of future complications.

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Q: I was planning to purchase a term plan, but an accident delayed the process. Will the accident and subsequent knee surgery affect my premium? And if my knee problem recurs, should I buy additional insurance?

Satishwar B., MD and CEO, Bandhan Life: An accident can understandably derail financial plans for a while, particularly when treatment and recovery become immediate priorities. However, now that you are considering life insurance again, I would suggest that you don’t delay it any further.

“Term insurance is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to protect your family’s financial future, and the need for that protection remains irrespective of an accident or surgery,” Satishwar said.

The good news is that you can apply for a term plan after knee surgery. Surgery by itself does not automatically result in rejection or necessarily lead to a higher premium.

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However, insurers will assess the nature and severity of the injury, the type of surgery, the extent of recovery and whether the condition continues to affect mobility or daily activities. These factors will determine whether the policy can be offered and at what premium.

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What medical documents will the insurer ask for?

Applicants should disclose the accident and surgery and provide all medical information requested by the insurer. This could include hospitalisation records, investigation reports, details of the surgery, follow-up reports and the doctor’s assessment of recovery.

The underwriting team will use these records to evaluate the applicant’s present health, recovery and potential for future complications.

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What if I have fully recovered from the surgery?

If the accident caused a relatively minor injury or fracture that required surgery but the applicant has subsequently recovered completely, the impact on the term insurance application may be limited.

“If you can walk normally, have returned to work and your day-to-day activities are unaffected, your chances of getting the policy approved are generally better,” Satishwar said.

Depending on the medical assessment, there may be little or no impact on the premium.

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What if the surgery has affected my mobility?

The assessment can be different if the injury continues to affect mobility. Insurers may consider the extent of the limitation and how it affects everyday life.

For example, an applicant who requires assistance or uses a wheelchair but remains able to work and manage most daily activities may still be considered for cover. However, the premium or other policy terms could be affected.

In more severe cases, where mobility is significantly compromised and interferes with routine activities, the insurer may ask for additional medical investigations. Obtaining cover could also become more difficult.

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“Every case is assessed individually. The surgery alone does not determine the outcome; your current health, extent of recovery and future prognosis will also be considered,” Satishwar said.

Should I buy an additional policy if my knee problem could recur?

Applicants worried about a recurrence can examine whether they need protection beyond basic term insurance.

One option is to explore a disability rider, which can provide an additional benefit in case of disability, subject to the product’s terms and eligibility.

However, coverage, exclusions and eligibility differ across insurance products. A previous knee problem does not automatically mean that a future recurrence will qualify for a rider benefit.

Given the medical history, the insurer will assess the severity of the condition and relevant medical records before deciding whether the rider can be offered. Investors should therefore understand the specific conditions and exclusions attached to the rider before purchasing it.

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How much term insurance should I buy?

The impact of medical history on the premium should not be the only consideration. Adequate life cover is equally important when determining the policy amount.

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One approach is to multiply current annual income by the number of working years remaining until retirement. To this, an applicant can add major liabilities and future financial responsibilities, including outstanding loans and children’s education costs, while also factoring in inflation.

An insurer’s life cover calculator can also be used to arrive at an indicative coverage requirement.

Don’t postpone insurance because of surgery

A past accident or surgery should not automatically discourage someone from applying for term insurance. Instead, applicants should approach the insurer with complete medical records and allow the underwriting team to assess the case.

The final decision will depend on the individual’s medical condition, recovery and the insurer’s underwriting assessment—not simply on the fact that surgery was performed.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 1:35 AM IST
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