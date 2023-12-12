Stocks to watch out for today: Infosys, RVNL, SpiceJet, JSW Steel, Safari Industries and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Monday. Sensex rose 103 points to end the session at 69,928 and Nifty gained 27 points to settle at 20,997.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys

The country's second-largest IT services company said its board has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from April 1, 2024. Nilanjan Roy has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company.

Mankind Pharma

A block deal involving up to 7.9 percent equity stake is likely on Tuesday, said reports. The deal size is could be around Rs 5,649 crore, including the base size at Rs 4,935 crore. Beige Investment, Link Investment Trust, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, and Hema CIPEF are likely sellers in the block deal.

Wipro

The IT services company said it has supported Marelli Electronic Systems, the mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, in the development of its Cabin Digital Twin viable product. This product enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce connected vehicle services to the market quickly.

REC

The state-owned entity has inked a 200-million-euro loan agreement with Germany’s KfW Development Bank. REC will use a Line of Credit to refinance investments in the distribution infrastructure of DISCOMs in the framework of and in alignment with the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Rail Vikas Nigam

The joint venture of RVNL and URC has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for part design and construction of an elevated viaduct, five elevated metro rail stations, and a ramp between chainages for the Indore metro rail project. The project is worth Rs 543 crore. RVNL owns 51 percent share in the joint venture and the balance 49 percent by URC.

SpiceJet

The meeting to consider Q2 results and raising fresh funds has been adjourned to December 12, 2023.

Safari Industries

Shares of Safari Industries will trade ex-bonus from December 12, 2023. The firm declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Sonata Software

Shares of Sonata Software will trade ex-bonus from December 12, 2023. The firm declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. The Securities Issuance Committee cleared Rs 365.02 per share as the floor price for the issue following the calculation prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

JSW Steel

Global rating agency Moody's has affirmed Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) on JSW Steel Limited (JSW). JSW's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's large scale and strong market position in India, its competitive conversion costs, resulting from efficient operations and use of the latest furnace technology, the ratings agency said.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank has raised Rs 1403 crore via issue of non-convertible, taxable, Perpetual, Subordinated, Fully Paid Up, Unsecured Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds of face value Rs. 1 crore each at a coupon of 8.40 %.

Padget Electronics

Padget Electronics, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, has been awarded a manufacturing contract by Lenovo for manufacturing of IT Hardware products i.e. Laptops and Notebooks under Production Linked Incentive 2.0 Scheme (“PLI”), subject to signing of definitive agreement in due course.

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez

Shares of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez will trade ex-bonus from December 12, 2023. The board of the firm announced bonus issue of shares in tha ratio of 9:5.

BPCL

Shares of BPCL will trade ex-dividend from December 12, 2023. The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share.

