Stocks in news: TCS, Biocon, Tata Power, Union Bank, Strides Pharma, HCL Tech

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

TCS: The IT major will announce its earnings for the quarter ended 31 December today. Tata Consultancy Services is expected to sustain the revenue momentum in Q3FY21 following an uptick in business activities.

Tata Power: The company has received an order from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) to develop a 110-megawatt (MW) solar power project in the state. In another update, the company completed acquisition of 51 percent equity shares of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited for Rs 127.50 crore and Rs 255 crore, respectively.

Union Bank: Bank has raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics received Rs 555 crore ($75 million) capital injection from ADQ. The transaction valued Biocon Biologics at around $4.17 billion.

Strides Pharma: Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined the Strides Group as an advisor and also will be a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma.

HCL Tech: The IT services major said it has partnered with Claim Genius, an artificial intelligence (AI) automation solutions provider for the auto insurance market, to jointly develop and market new AI claims management solutions.

NTPC: Company has served notices to six states and two Union Territories for non-payment of dues, according to a PTI report. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana, while the Union Territories (UTs) are Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

Uttam Sugar Mills: The company reported a profit of Rs 11.70 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 13.32 crore in the year-ago. Company's revenue rose to Rs 433.26 crore YoY from Rs 426.68 crore.

NHPC: The resolution plan submitted by the company for Jalpower Corporation has been approved by NCLT.

Bharat Rasayan: The company is to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares on January 12.

NALCO: Company will invest around Rs 30,000 crore for its ambitious expansion and diversification projects in the next six to seven years, which will help achieve the Centre's goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Union minister Pralhad Joshi said.

SBI, IOC: State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have launched a co-branded contactless RuPay debit card. A customer, anywhere in the country, can get the card by visiting the SBI's home branch. It is a contactless card and transactions up to Rs 5,000 can be paid for with just a tap, the bank said in a release.

Sanghvi Brands: Rajesh Srinivas Bail has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

AGC Networks: CRISIL assigned long-term credit rating for the company's bank loan facilities at BBB- with a stable outlook.

UFO Moviez India: ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating outstanding of A+ for the captioned line of credit and revised the outlook to Negative from Stable.