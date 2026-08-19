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Vivo V80 Lite teasers appear in India, launch may be closer than expected

Vivo V80 Lite teasers appear in India, launch may be closer than expected

Vivo’s upcoming V80 Lite is making early appearances through teasers and certification listings, offering clues about its design, specifications, cameras, battery and possible global launch plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 9:45 AM IST
Vivo V80 Lite teasers appear in India, launch may be closer than expectedVivo V80 Lite 5G teasers reveal a curved display ahead of its expected global launch soon.

Vivo’s next V-series smartphone is beginning to attract attention, although the company has not yet officially announced its launch. The Vivo V80 Lite 5G has started appearing in teasers, giving you an early look at what could be one of Vivo’s upcoming mid-range offerings.

The teasers have reportedly surfaced in Pakistan, while an offline store in India’s Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, has also posted a teaser on Instagram. The images reveal a curved display but keep most of the phone’s design and specifications under wraps. This comes even as earlier reports suggested that the wider Vivo V80 series could face a delay.

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Vivo V80 Lite launch details

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G has appeared across several certification and database listings, pointing towards a possible global launch. The Malaysia SIRIM database lists the phone with model number V2626, while another model number, V2576, is linked to the Vivo S2 that was recently launched in India.

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The V80 Lite has also appeared on the Google Play Supported Devices List, Geekbench, TUV and Bluetooth SIG databases. Its listings on Malaysia’s SIRIM and Europe’s EEC certification platforms further point towards a possible launch in these markets.

These appearances have also fuelled speculation that the V80 Lite could be a rebadged version of the Vivo S2 for select markets. Reusing existing hardware under a different name is common among smartphone makers looking to build regional lineups without creating an entirely new device.

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Expected specifications and features

If the V80 Lite is based on the Vivo S2, you could get a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to pack a large 7,050mAh battery while maintaining a slim 7.39mm profile.

The processor remains uncertain. Earlier reports mentioned the Dimensity 7360 Turbo, while a Geekbench listing for model V2626 points to the Dimensity 7300e. Different markets could potentially receive different chipsets.

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Charging specifications are also unclear. TUV certification indicates 44W charging, although previous reports claimed 90W support.

For photography, the phone is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and Vivo’s Aura Light. Other expected features include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68/IP69 protection and Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

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Vivo has not confirmed the V80 Lite’s price, specifications or launch date yet. So, if you are considering the phone, it may be worth waiting for the company’s official announcement before concluding its final configuration or pricing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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