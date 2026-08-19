Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Zaggle stock rally: Vijay Kedia earns notional profit of Rs 6 crore in a day 

Zaggle stock rally: Vijay Kedia earns notional profit of Rs 6 crore in a day 

ZAGGLE184.10(10.98%)

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Kedia bought 20 lakh shares or 1.48 percent stake in the company at Rs 164.72 per share on Tuesday. The bulk deal was worth Rs 32.94 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Zaggle stock rally: Vijay Kedia earns notional profit of Rs 6 crore in a day Zaggle bulk deal effect: Taking into account today's rally and yesterday's gain, the stock rose by Rs 30.98 from the bulk deal price.

Ace investor Vijay Kedia whose firm Kedia Securities bought shares in Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd in a Rs 33-crore bulk deal was sitting on a notional profit of Rs 6.19 crore during early deals today. Kedia bought 20 lakh shares or 1.48 percent stake in the company at Rs 164.72 per share on Tuesday. The bulk deal was worth Rs 32.94 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the current session, the stock rose over 19% to Rs 195.70 against the previous close of Rs 165.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,475 crore. Turnover was high at Rs 22.57 crore with 12 lakh shares changing hands in the current session.

Considering today's rally and yesterday's gain, the stock rose by Rs 30.98 from the bulk deal price amounting to a profit of over Rs 6 crore.  On Tuesday,  Zaggle stock ended 3.32% higher at Rs 165.85 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 160.45.

Why Zaggle shares crashed 

On Monday, shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services plunged 20% to Rs 160.45, hitting a fresh 52-week low, after the company reported a weak performance for the June quarter and disclosed that its appeal against an income-tax demand for Assessment Year 2022-23 had been dismissed.

Advertisement

The company’s consolidated net profit fell 33% year-on-year to Rs 17.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 26.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite the decline in profitability, revenue from operations increased 27.5% YoY to Rs 423.3 crore from Rs 332 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating performance remained under pressure, with EBITDA largely unchanged at ?31 crore against the year-ago period. As a result, EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.3% from 9.2% a year earlier.

Zaggle attributed the margin contraction primarily to expenses related to its acquisition of Dice. These included transaction costs, one-time vendor payments and relocation expenses incurred for more than 100 employees. The company also said that revenue from Dice contracts was not recognised in Q1 FY27 and is expected to start contributing from the second quarter of FY27.

Advertisement

Adding to the negative sentiment, Zaggle informed the stock exchanges that its appeal against an income-tax demand for AY 2022-23 had been rejected.

The company said the appeal, filed before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) against a demand notice issued under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, was dismissed through an order dated August 14, 2026.

Zaggle, however, said it intends to challenge the order before the appropriate appellate authority. The company maintained that it has strong grounds to defend its position and will take the necessary steps to pursue the matter further.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more