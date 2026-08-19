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Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Vijay Kedia 'buys the dip' in Rs 33-crore bulk deal 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Vijay Kedia 'buys the dip' in Rs 33-crore bulk deal 

ZAGGLE160.48(20.00%)

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares ended 3.37% higher at Rs 165.85 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 160.45 Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2229.99 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 9:14 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Vijay Kedia 'buys the dip' in Rs 33-crore bulk deal Zaggle stock ended 20% lower on Monday at Rs 160.45 (a 52-week low) on soft Q1 earnings. Another factor, which led to the crash was the company's appeal against an I-T demand for AY23 has been dismissed.

A day after 20% crash, shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd saw a Rs 32.94 crore bulk deal on Tuesday. Kedia Securities owned by ace investor Vijay Kedia bought 20 lakh shares (1.48 percent stake) in the company at Rs 164.72 per share. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services ended 3.37% higher at Rs 165.85 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 160.45 Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2229.99 crore.

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Turnover was high at Rs 29.58 crore with 18 lakh shares changing hands in the previous session.

In the previous session, the stock further slipped to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 154.40. However, it recovered later to end higher.

On Monday, the stock ended 20% lower at Rs 160.45 (a 52-week low) on soft Q1 earnings. Another factor, which led to the crash was the company's appeal against an I-T demand for AY23 has been dismissed.

The firm reported a 33% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 17.5 crore in Q1 compared with rS 26.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 27.5% year-on-year to Rs 423.3 crore from Rs 332 crore in Q1 FY26.

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EBITDA was flat year-on-year at Rs 31 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 7.3% from 9.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Zaggle attributed the margin pressure to costs associated with the acquisition of Dice, including transaction-related expenses, one-time payments to vendors and relocation costs for over 100 employees. The company said revenue from Dice contracts was not included in Q1 FY27 and is expected to be recognised from Q2 FY27 onwards.

Separately, Zaggle informed stock exchanges that its appeal against an I-T demand for AY23 has been dismissed.

"We would like to inform you that the appeal filed by the Company before the Honourable Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal), against the demand notice received under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for the assessment year 2022-23, has been dismissed by its order dated August 14, 2026."

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Zaggle said it plans to pursue the matter before the appropriate appellate authority. "The Company believes that it has strong grounds to defend these positions and will take the necessary steps to pursue an appeal before the appropriate appellate authority."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:13 AM IST
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