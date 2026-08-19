Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Vijay Kedia 'buys the dip' in Rs 33-crore bulk deal 

In the previous session, the stock further slipped to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 154.40. However, it recovered later to end higher.

On Monday, the stock ended 20% lower at Rs 160.45 (a 52-week low) on soft Q1 earnings. Another factor, which led to the crash was the company's appeal against an I-T demand for AY23 has been dismissed.

The firm reported a 33% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 17.5 crore in Q1 compared with rS 26.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 27.5% year-on-year to Rs 423.3 crore from Rs 332 crore in Q1 FY26.

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EBITDA was flat year-on-year at Rs 31 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 7.3% from 9.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Zaggle attributed the margin pressure to costs associated with the acquisition of Dice, including transaction-related expenses, one-time payments to vendors and relocation costs for over 100 employees. The company said revenue from Dice contracts was not included in Q1 FY27 and is expected to be recognised from Q2 FY27 onwards.

Separately, Zaggle informed stock exchanges that its appeal against an I-T demand for AY23 has been dismissed.

"We would like to inform you that the appeal filed by the Company before the Honourable Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal), against the demand notice received under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for the assessment year 2022-23, has been dismissed by its order dated August 14, 2026."

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Zaggle said it plans to pursue the matter before the appropriate appellate authority. "The Company believes that it has strong grounds to defend these positions and will take the necessary steps to pursue an appeal before the appropriate appellate authority."

