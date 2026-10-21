The stock's recent weakness stands in contrast to its spectacular rally in the preceding years. Suzlon Energy shares climbed from around Rs 8 in March 2023 to approximately Rs 84 by September 2024, delivering roughly a tenfold increase over that period.

However, the stock struggled to sustain those gains. After rebounding towards Rs 70 in May 2025, it faced renewed selling pressure. Its subsequent decline shows how quickly sentiment can change in stocks that attract momentum-driven buying.

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By October 8, 2026, Suzlon had fallen to a fresh 52-week low of around Rs 36.30. It closed at Rs 40.34 on October 19, about 34% below its 52-week high of Rs 61.45, recorded in November 2025

Brokerages share Suzlon price targets

Brokerage Geojit is bullish on the outlook of the stock with a price target of Rs 56.

The company’s evolution under Suzlon 2.0 expands its addressable market and diversifies beyond standalone turbine sales.

"Given its net-cash balance sheet, 19% ROE and 25% earnings CAGR, we value the stock at 28x FY28E Adj. EPS of Rs 2.0, implying a target price of Rs 56, and upgrade to a BUY rating," said Geojit.

Ambit Capital has a buy call on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 59. The brokerage valued Suzlon through a DCF approach, with the Rs 59 target corresponding to 31x FY28 earnings.

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JM Financial has a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 46, shifting its valuation model to EV/EBITDA (13x multiple) due to post-FY28 tax uncertainties while acknowledging its strong net-cash position.