Suzlon Energy share price: Suzlon Energy Ltd has been one of the most closely watched renewable energy stocks in the Indian stock market, attracting investors with its turnaround story, exposure to India's wind power expansion and sharp share price movements. However, the stock's historical performance also highlights the volatility associated with the stock, with periods of strong rallies followed by steep corrections.
Whether the company's business recovery, order-book visibility and growth prospects can sustain its long-term performance, or whether the stock's volatility will continue to dominate returns will be keenly watched by investors. The stock is one of the most widely held stocks among retail investors. It public shareholding at the end of September 2026 quarter stood at 88.30%.