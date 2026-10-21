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Suzlon Energy: From multibagger rally to a sharp correction; where's the retail favourite stock headed?

Suzlon Energy: From multibagger rally to a sharp correction; where's the retail favourite stock headed?

SUZLON40.38(3.86%)

Suzlon Energy share price: The stock's historical performance also highlights the volatility associated with the stock, with periods of strong rallies followed by steep corrections.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 8:49 AM IST
Suzlon Energy: From multibagger rally to a sharp correction; where's the retail favourite stock headed?Suzlon Energy stock: After rebounding towards Rs 70 in May 2025, it faced renewed selling pressure.

Suzlon Energy share price: Suzlon Energy Ltd has been one of the most closely watched renewable energy stocks in the Indian stock market, attracting investors with its turnaround story, exposure to India's wind power expansion and sharp share price movements. However, the stock's historical performance also highlights the volatility associated with the stock, with periods of strong rallies followed by steep corrections.

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Whether the company's business recovery, order-book visibility and growth prospects can sustain its long-term performance, or whether the stock's volatility will continue to dominate returns will be keenly watched by investors. The stock is one of the most widely held stocks among retail investors. It public shareholding at the end of September 2026 quarter stood at 88.30%.

The stock's recent weakness stands in contrast to its spectacular rally in the preceding years. Suzlon Energy shares climbed from around Rs 8 in March 2023 to approximately Rs 84 by September 2024, delivering roughly a tenfold increase over that period.

However, the stock struggled to sustain those gains. After rebounding towards Rs 70 in May 2025, it faced renewed selling pressure. Its subsequent decline shows how quickly sentiment can change in stocks that attract momentum-driven buying.

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By October 8, 2026, Suzlon had fallen to a fresh 52-week low of around Rs 36.30. It closed at Rs 40.34 on October 19, about 34% below its 52-week high of Rs 61.45, recorded in November 2025

Brokerages share Suzlon price targets

Brokerage Geojit is bullish on the outlook of the stock with a price target of Rs 56.

The company’s evolution under Suzlon 2.0 expands its addressable market and diversifies beyond standalone turbine sales.

"Given its net-cash balance sheet, 19% ROE and 25% earnings CAGR, we value the stock at 28x FY28E Adj. EPS of Rs 2.0, implying a target price of Rs 56, and upgrade to a BUY rating," said Geojit.

Ambit Capital has a buy call on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 59. The brokerage valued Suzlon through a DCF approach, with the Rs 59 target corresponding to 31x FY28 earnings.

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JM Financial has a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 46, shifting its valuation model to EV/EBITDA (13x multiple) due to post-FY28 tax uncertainties while acknowledging its strong net-cash position.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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