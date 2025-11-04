Suzlon Energy Q2 results preview: Check analysts projections, targets, concall time & more

Suzlon Q2 results preview: Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy is set to announce its results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025 today, that is on Tuesday, November 04, 2025. The company will be hosting a conference call (concall) for the analysts and investors on financial results today itself at 5.30 pm.

Ahead of its quarterly earnings, shares of Suzlon Energy inched higher on Tuesday to rise more than a per cent to Rs 59.24, with a total market capitalization of more than 81,500 crore. The stock has corrected nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit in May 2025. It has gained nearly 7 per cent in a week.

Brokerages firms tracking Suzlon believe that it is likely to post robust revenue growth on strong order execution, though minor disruptions and higher EPC mix may keep margins in check; earnings momentum remains healthy but sequential moderation is expected.

They foresee strong double-digit revenue growth for Suzlon Energy in Q2FY26, driven by higher project execution despite monsoon-led disruptions. Consensus suggests a revenue growth of 35-40 per cent on a yearly basis, supported by 365–410 MW of turbine dispatches. However, profitability may see a mixed trend, with some moderation in margins due to higher EPC contribution and seasonally lower execution.

After the quarter earnings, Suzlon Energy will host several physical analyst conferences between November 06-20, 2025 with brokerage firms including B&K Securities, UBS, Anand Rathi, Avendus Spark, JM Financial and Kotak Securities, said the company in another exchange filing with the exchanges.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers commented, "Q2 deliveries are expected to have moderated vs Q1, as monsoon-related disruptions affect project execution and commissioning. Major orders during the quarter - NTPC’s 1,166 MW, Tata Power Renewables’ 838 MW and Zelestra’s 381 MW projects," and maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock.

JM Financial expects Suzlon’s net revenue to rise by at least 40 per cent year-on-year, supported by higher dispatches estimated at 410MW for Q2FY26, but has recently revised down its price target to Rs 66 from Rs 78. The firm observed improvements in EBITDA due to operating leverage, although the reduction in target reflects concerns about execution pace and sector volatility.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has forecast a 1 per cent year-on-year decline in profit, even as sales are projected to climb by 32 per cent to Rs 2,785.20 crore, supported by execution of 365MW in wind turbine orders. MOFSL has retained its 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 80 on Suzlon.

Nuvama Institutional Equities projects Suzlon’s Q2 revenue at Rs 2,915.9 crore, a 38.63 per cent increase year-on-year but a 6.89 per cent decrease quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA is seen at Rs 470.9 crore with margins of 16.2 per cent, while net profit is expected at Rs 257.5 crore. Nuvama assigned a 'Hold' rating, noting,

It estimates execution of 375MW in Q2FY26 affected by heavy rains during the quarter while we anticipate Q2 margins to be sedate at 16 per cent (more EPC-related work). Execution ramp up and margin (due to fluctuations in EPC mix) remain key monitorables going forward.