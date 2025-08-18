Suzlon Energy shares fall for fourth session; price targets, outlook & more 

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading lower for the fourth straight session on Monday. The multibagger stock slipped 4.5% to Rs 57.40 today against the previous close of Rs 60.06 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 78,673 crore. The green energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 64.41 crore as 108.68 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The multibagger stock rose 189% in two years and gained 712% in three years.

Suzlon Energy stock is under bear attack as the renewable energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Recently, brokerage Motilal Oswal cut its price target on Suzlon Energy to Rs 80 from the earlier Rs 82.

The brokerage cut its FY26 adjusted PAT estimate by 25 per cent as it builds in an effective tax rate of 25 per cent (deferred tax and non-cash). MOSL also marginally adjusted the FY27 tax rate higher to 12.25 per cent. "We arrive at our target price of Rs 80 by applying a target P/E of 35 times to FY27E EPS," it added, reiterating a 'buy' rating on the renewable energy stock.

As utilities’ new renewable energy tenders slow down, commercial and industrial customers are driving growth, especially in wind power, JM Financial said.

"Current installations have consistently stayed at c.20 per cent of the deliveries over the past three months for the last three quarters, which is a cause for concern. Considering deliveries of 2500 MW/3100 MW in FY26/FY27, we arrive at an EPS of Rs 1.51/ Rs 2.31 during FY26/FY27 and, maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target of Rs 78 based on a 35xFY27 EPS," JM said.

Nuvama has revised its target price on Suzlon from Rs 68 to Rs 67, citing softer realisation concerns.

Suzlon Energy's Q1FY26 performance, marked by the execution of 444MW, was slightly below expectations, said Nuvama adding that the company's top line stood at approximately Rs 3,100 crore, rising 55 per cent year-on-year but 6 per cent below projections due to softer realisation from a reduced EPC mix.

Meanwhile, global brokerage UBS has inititated buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 78. UBS noted that the private sector is driving renewable additions, while the government leads thermal.

Axis Securities said the stock is likely to reach the Rs 72 mark in 3 to 6 months. The brokerage believes that the company is in a position to benefit from the tailwinds in the Indian RE sector. the firm has strong revenue visibility with expected improvement in execution and a strong order book.



Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.