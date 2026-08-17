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Suzlon shares rise 5%, Inox Wind 6%; here's why

Suzlon shares rise 5%, Inox Wind 6%; here's why

SUZLON48.75(3.50%)

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has allowed clean energy developers to seek additional time to meet key grid connectivity milestones by paying daily charges, Reuters reported.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Suzlon shares rise 5%, Inox Wind 6%; here's whyInox Wind shares soared 6.10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 78.20 on BSE. Suzlon Energy, on the other hand, gained 4.64 per cent to hit a high of Rs 49.30.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd climbed 5 per cent, while those of Inox Wind Ltd surged 6 per cent in Monday's trade, amid a Reuters report suggesting the government has let renewable power producers pay to keep grid connectivity after delays.

Following the development, Inox Wind shares soared 6.10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 78.20 on BSE. Suzlon Energy, on the other hand, gained 4.64 per cent to hit a high of Rs 49.30. Business Today could not independently verify the report. Both Inox Wind and Suzlon Energy are renewable energy solution providers.

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The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has allowed clean energy developers to seek additional time to meet key grid connectivity milestones by paying daily charges, instead of immediately losing their connectivity rights, according to a Reuters report.

Under the new framework, developers will have to pay Rs 1,000 per MW per day for extensions related to land acquisition and financial closure, while delays in commencing commercial operations will attract a higher charge of Rs 3,000 per MW per day, the report suggested.

The move followed requests from several power producers whose projects had been delayed but remained under development, even as India's grid planning authority began issuing notices for withdrawal of connectivity.

CERC, as per Reuters, said grid connectivity was a limited resource and that projects retaining grid capacity without making sufficient progress could prevent other developers from accessing it. Several clean energy projects in India have also faced delays due to inadequate transmission infrastructure.

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Developers can seek extensions of up to three months to fulfil land-related requirements, six months for financial closure and up to 12 months for commissioning. Projects that fail to meet the extended deadlines could still lose their grid connectivity and associated bank guarantees.

India is targeting around 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity, up from about 300 GW currently.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 2:49 PM IST
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