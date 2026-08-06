'Bharat Taxi to not kill Ola, Uber': Amit Shah on India's first cooperative-led taxi app, details expansion plan

‘Alternative, not replacement’

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 4 August, Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said, "The objective of Bharat Taxi is not to replace any private app-based taxi aggregators; rather, it aims to provide an alternative driver-centric and people-centric mobility platform based on the cooperative model.”

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Operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), a Multi-State Cooperative Society registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, the platform seeks to improve the economic and social well-being of drivers—called Sarathis—while offering passengers safe, reliable and affordable rides.

READ MORE: No more surge pricing in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad? Bharat Taxi launches with fixed fares and driver-owned model

No government funding, says Shah

Addressing questions over state support, Shah stated that no financial assistance, equity support, or incentive has been provided by the government to establish or expand the Bharat Taxi platform. The service is being run entirely under the cooperative framework, backed by eight national cooperative institutions, including NCDC, IFFCO, Amul (GCMMF), KRIBHCO, NAFED, NABARD, NDDB and NCEL.

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Safety, fares and grievance redressal

On passenger safety, the minister highlighted verification of Sarathis and vehicles before onboarding, maintenance of trip records, and coordination with police and transport authorities during emergencies. Key in-app features include an SOS button, the option to share journey details with trusted contacts, and encrypted storage of customer data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 and the IT Act 2000.

Fares, Shah said, are determined through a “transparent framework developed after considering the views of the concerned state transport authorities, representatives of Sarathis and other stakeholders", with revisions factoring in operational costs and local transport conditions. Complaints from passengers and drivers are handled via a dedicated call centre, customer support team and grievance redressal team.

Expansion roadmap, where it operates

“The rollout of services of Bharat Taxi in other cities and states is taken by STCL, subject to operational requirements and necessary approvals,” Shah told Parliament. The expansion plan also includes tie-ups with airports, railway stations and metro systems to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

Bharat Taxi is currently active in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, covering cab, auto and bike categories. As of 28 July 2026, the platform has registered 8.27 lakh Sarathis, with Delhi-NCR alone accounting for 2.61 lakh drivers.

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