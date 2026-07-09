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Tata Power, Adani Power, Polycab, Berger Paints: Expert decodes trading strategy

Tata Power, Adani Power, Polycab, Berger Paints: Expert decodes trading strategy

Tata Power, Adani Power, Polycab, Berger Paints: For investors in frontline names such as Tata Power and Adani Power, the message was clear: the short-term setup has weakened, but the longer-term trend is still intact.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 3:09 PM IST
Tata Power, Adani Power, Polycab, Berger Paints: Expert decodes trading strategyPolycab investors sitting on hefty gains may not need to rush for the exit just yet.

Shares of Adani Power, Tata Power, Polycab and Berger Paints were among the key stocks discussed in the daily calls show BTTV on July 9. Nilesh Jain, Analyst from Centrum Finverse replied to viewers queries on various stocks. 

Tata Power, Adani Power

Concerns over fresh charges on solar consumers in Maharashtra may weigh on sentiment in renewable energy-linked counters in the near term, but the broader outlook for power stocks remains constructive, according to Jain. For investors in frontline names such as Tata Power and Adani Power, the message was clear: the short-term setup has weakened, but the longer-term trend is still intact.

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Responding to a query on the impact of Maharashtra electricity-related charges on solar space stocks, Jain said power and energy counters are still “better placed” from a positional perspective over a one-year-plus horizon. He described the current phase as an “opportunity in strong uptrend,” even as the sector digests a sharp run-up seen in recent months.

Polycab 

Polycab investors sitting on hefty gains may not need to rush for the exit just yet. Jain underscored that the investor had entered Polycab at a significantly lower level and had already seen the position nearly double. He also flagged near-term caution. According to Jain, the counter has seen 'a slight correction' from upper levels, making risk management critical even for long-term holders.

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The analyst’s key tactical advice was clear: maintain a trailing stop-loss at Rs 8,700. As long as that level remains intact, he believes Polycab could witness a fresh pullback trade, offering room for the uptrend to resume. 

He explicitly said investors with a “one year plus” perspective should stay invested, reinforcing the view that the broader structure remains supportive despite intermittent corrections.

Berger Paints 

Berger Paints investors may need to temper expectations in the near term, with technical signals suggesting that any upside could be limited to a relief rally rather than the start of a sustained recovery. Jain advised investors to use any pullback as an opportunity to exit, underscoring the fragile outlook for paint stocks even as crude prices cool off from recent peaks.

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Jain identified Rs 480 as a “very strong support” and said that level should be treated as a stop loss.

On the upside, he sees scope for a pullback towards Rs 520-Rs 540. However, the advice is tactical rather than bullish. “If you get the levels of 540 or maybe above that, then use that pullback to exit,” he said.

With volatility likely to persist in the near term, the message is unambiguous: protect downside at Rs 480, watch for a rebound to Rs 520-Rs 540, and treat strength as an exit window rather than a fresh entry signal.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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