Tata Power, Adani Power, Polycab, Berger Paints: Expert decodes trading strategy

Shares of Adani Power, Tata Power, Polycab and Berger Paints were among the key stocks discussed in the daily calls show BTTV on July 9. Nilesh Jain, Analyst from Centrum Finverse replied to viewers queries on various stocks.

Tata Power, Adani Power

Concerns over fresh charges on solar consumers in Maharashtra may weigh on sentiment in renewable energy-linked counters in the near term, but the broader outlook for power stocks remains constructive, according to Jain. For investors in frontline names such as Tata Power and Adani Power, the message was clear: the short-term setup has weakened, but the longer-term trend is still intact.

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Responding to a query on the impact of Maharashtra electricity-related charges on solar space stocks, Jain said power and energy counters are still “better placed” from a positional perspective over a one-year-plus horizon. He described the current phase as an “opportunity in strong uptrend,” even as the sector digests a sharp run-up seen in recent months.

Polycab

Polycab investors sitting on hefty gains may not need to rush for the exit just yet. Jain underscored that the investor had entered Polycab at a significantly lower level and had already seen the position nearly double. He also flagged near-term caution. According to Jain, the counter has seen 'a slight correction' from upper levels, making risk management critical even for long-term holders.

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The analyst’s key tactical advice was clear: maintain a trailing stop-loss at Rs 8,700. As long as that level remains intact, he believes Polycab could witness a fresh pullback trade, offering room for the uptrend to resume.

He explicitly said investors with a “one year plus” perspective should stay invested, reinforcing the view that the broader structure remains supportive despite intermittent corrections.

Berger Paints

Berger Paints investors may need to temper expectations in the near term, with technical signals suggesting that any upside could be limited to a relief rally rather than the start of a sustained recovery. Jain advised investors to use any pullback as an opportunity to exit, underscoring the fragile outlook for paint stocks even as crude prices cool off from recent peaks.

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Jain identified Rs 480 as a “very strong support” and said that level should be treated as a stop loss.

On the upside, he sees scope for a pullback towards Rs 520-Rs 540. However, the advice is tactical rather than bullish. “If you get the levels of 540 or maybe above that, then use that pullback to exit,” he said.

With volatility likely to persist in the near term, the message is unambiguous: protect downside at Rs 480, watch for a rebound to Rs 520-Rs 540, and treat strength as an exit window rather than a fresh entry signal.