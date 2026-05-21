Power sector stocks have been the focus of intense market debate as India’s energy demands continue to soar. In a recent interactive market session during Daily Calls show of Business Today Television (BTTV), an investor K.D. Pradhan raised a crucial question that many market participants are currently weighing: "Could you please advise me between Tata Power and Adani Power? Which stock is advisable to invest in for the next six months?"
Responding to the query, market expert Nilesh Jain, VP - Head of Technical and Derivative Research , Centrum Finverse (SEBI Registration INH000018337) provided a comprehensive breakdown of both utility giants. He noted that while both stocks possess a strong underlying market tone, they cater to entirely different investor risk profiles.
Here is the strategic blueprint for choosing between the two power counters over a six-month horizon.
For investors looking for a structurally sound and relatively steady investment over the next two quarters, Nilesh strongly favors Tata Power. The stock is characterized by its consistent behavior and reliable technical floors.
The Strategy: Investors can comfortably buy the stock at its current market levels or look to accumulate shares on any minor market declines.
Key Technical Targets: The counter is expected to steadily climb toward ₹440 to ₹450, with a potential extended target of ₹450 to ₹460 on the upside.
The Safety Net: A firm stop loss should be placed at ₹390.
Expert Insight: The ₹390 mark is a critical technical confluence point. It represents both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages (DMA). Because it sits on such massive dual-layer support, the downside risk remains well-contained for medium-term investors.
For traders who prefer rapid price movements and have a significantly higher risk tolerance, Adani Power presents an alternative, momentum-driven opportunity.
The Strategy: Treat this strictly as a tactical, short-term momentum play rather than a passive, long-term hold.
Key Technical Targets: If the momentum sustains, the stock is primed to rally toward ₹230 to ₹240.
The Safety Net: A strict stop loss must be maintained below ₹215.
Expert Insight: Comparatively, Adani Power exhibits much higher volatility than Tata Power. While its broader market undertone remains undeniably strong, the sharp swings mean that respecting the stop loss is non-negotiable to protect trading capital.
To help investors choose the right stock based on the expert's advice, here is a quick look at how both match up for a 6-month investment horizon:
WATCH FULL CONVERSATION here:-
Here's how you too can participate LIVE in Daily Calls show every trading day at 12 pm on Business Today Television (BTTV) to get answers to stock specific queries:-
-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.
-YouTube: You can use the YT comment section to send us your stock queries.
-You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our LIVE sessions featuring expert analysts.
(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)
FAQs
Which is the better power sector stock for the next six months: Tata Power or Adani Power?
As per the expert view shared in the article, Tata Power is the preferred pick for the next six months for investors seeking stable and relatively reliable growth. Adani Power may suit aggressive traders who are comfortable with higher volatility and short-term momentum moves.
What are the target price and stop loss levels for Tata Power and Adani Power?
For Tata Power, the expected upside target is around ₹440 to ₹450, with an extended target of ₹450 to ₹460, while the stop loss is ₹390. For Adani Power, the momentum target is ₹230 to ₹240, and the stop loss should be kept below ₹215.
Why is Tata Power considered safer than Adani Power in this market view?
Tata Power is seen as safer because it has steadier price behaviour and strong technical support near ₹390, where both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages are placed. Adani Power has a strong undertone too, but it is much more volatile, so the risk level is higher and strict stop loss discipline is important.